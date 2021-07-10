Newmarket Saturday reports: William Buick at the double

Double delight for Buick William Buick completed a double as Native Trail fended off Masekala to win the Bet365 Superlative Stakes. The winner of a maiden at Sandown on his previous start, the son of Oasis Dream is clearly an exciting prospect and he mastered eventual third Dhabab to go on inside the final furlong. However Oisin Murphy conjured a strong finish from the runner-up who was gaining on the climb to the line, going down by only a short-head. Appleby said: “He’s a lovely horse to ride through a race as he goes through his gears smoothly. He showed that on his first start at Sandown and we saw the same today. I wouldn’t say I was confident we’d be winning, but the way the race was developing, I knew he’d be doing it all the right way round and would be hitting the line strong. “He’s a breeze-up consigned horse, so he’d have had a bit of experience put to him early doors. But you wouldn’t know that, to be fair – he’s a very laid-back character. It was a good achievement winning today, but I do feel that when we step him up in trip, we’ll hopefully see a bit more improvement again.”

Native Trial (centre) wins a thrilling Superlative Stakes

Quorto (2018) and Master Of The Seas (2020) went on to contest the Group One National Stakes at the Curragh on their next start. When asked whether Native Trail would follow the same route, Appleby added “It’s a well-trodden path for myself – I like to go and have a crack at it over there (in Ireland). “I think the ground would suit him. My only concern coming into today was the quick ground. He’s by Oasis Dream and they usually prefer a fast surface, but he’s a big unit and has got some big feet on him, so a little bit of ease in the ground wouldn’t do him any harm. “We’ll look towards the National Stakes and then potentially on to the Vertem Futurity Trophy or the Lagardere.”

Fleet strikes for Godolphin Buick and Appleby struck earlier when Royal Fleet maintained his unbeaten record in the bet365 Mile. Previously successful at Kempton in November and Yarmouth in April, he was sent off the 5/6 favourite to complete his hat-trick on his handicap debut. Just as he did at Yarmouth, Royal Fleet hung to his left and raced alone for much of the one-mile journey, but his latent ability enabled him to get the job done by half a length from Latest Generation.

Royal Fleet strikes for Godolphin

“He’s a horse who has got a lot of raw talent,” said Appleby. “Some days at home he’ll get into a rhythm and be straight as a gun barrel, but unfortunately some days he’ll lock on the bridle and grab that left side of the bit and do what he’s done today. “William (Buick) was very impressed with him in that he’s done everything wrong and he still couldn’t pull the horse up! I hope that in time, with racing and experience and maturity, if we can put everything in the right format he could be a good horse.”

Bermuda battles to victory William Haggas and Tom Marquand combined to land the Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies’ Handicap with Spirit Of Bermuda. The 12/1 shot followed up victory at Leicester last month with a three-quarter-length verdict over Rising Star. “She’s a nice filly who loves fast ground. She’s a good, galloping filly,” said Haggas. "I said to the owners that if she won today she’d be worth having a shot at a Listed race, so that’s what we’ll be doing.”

Spirit Of Bermuda forges clear at Newmarket

Sweet Solera next for Ardbraccan Richard Hannon is eyeing a return to Newmarket for next month’s Sweet Solera with Ardbraccan after she made it third time lucky in the Rossdales British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes. Down the field on her Kempton debut in early June, the daughter of Lawman raised her game to fill the runner-up spot on her second start here a fortnight ago. She looked booked for minor honours once more after 11-8 favourite Calm Skies – who was immediately behind the Hannon runner last time out – moved smoothly into contention, but Ardbraccan knuckled down for Sean Levey to win the argument by half a length. Hannon said: “She’s a lovely filly and always has been very classy. She ran very well last time and got beaten and it looked like the Godolphin filly (Calm Skies) got to her very easily there today. I thought we’d bumped into a good one. “I’m very tempted to bring her back for the Sweet Solera (August 7) now. She’s got a lot of class and she doesn’t want too much (racing) this year as she’ll be a nice filly next year.”