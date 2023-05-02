“But Noble Style is a tricky one. He worked exceptionally before he first ran as a two-year-old and after he bolted up at Ascot that day his work at home, whether he just goes through the motions or what, but he’s been pretty unimpressive. We were hoping he would spark up a little bit on the track but didn’t seem to do that.

“We did a racecourse gallop with them about ten days ago and I think after that I guess it looked visually like Silver Knott, who I rode that day, kind of worked a bit better than Noble Style,” Doyle told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

First up is Noble Style in the colts’ race, William Buick opting to partner Silver Knott after the pair worked together last month.

“But hopefully in race conditions it will get his blood up. As I said after his win on debut he didn’t work fantastically by any means but won his novice under a penalty and the Gimcrack at York nicely in a pretty smart race. Let’s hope he saves his best for the track.”

Stamina is another question facing Charlie Appleby’s charge. Is his big-race rider confident he’ll get the mile?

“Confident no, on his dam’s side on the pedigree, she was pretty smart ,and she’s related to some smart horses too but they were all six furlong horses. There’s a lot of speed there and he’s by Kingman which gives you a bit of hope that a mile could be within his compass and he’s a strong travelling horse who has shown a good turn of foot. We’ll just have to see.

“Silver Knott worked pretty solid that day, we had a sensible lead horse in there and he travelled up pretty nicely and I just felt he kind of went through his gears nicely without having a really good turn of foot.

“I think he’ll stay a mile no problem but doesn’t have a dynamic turn of foot and I can see Will (Buick) putting him up there on the sharp end and just keep going through those gears.”

'A lively outsider'

Nell Gwyn runner-up Fairy Cross is his ride in the 1000.

“She’s quite a big price and that reflects what she’s achieved but she’s been consistent to date. She won the Prestige last year and had a nice run over in Dubai where we didn’t think she was quite 100% right, she just hung a bit under pressure.

“Mawj beat her there and ran out a very ready winner but I thought her run in the trial at Newmarket was pretty good given we had a hell of a head wind out there that day and horses seemed to be better suited by running at the pace and getting plenty of cover. The winner, Mammas Girl, did that, came from way off the galop whereas Fairy Cross was right up in the thick of things and got no cover and that just seemed to take a toll on her late on.

“She has plenty of experience on her side which should stand her in good stead but whether she’s to winning a Guineas remains to be seen but hopefully she’s a lively outsider.”