Our man at the coure David Cleary with his paddock notes from Future Champions Weekend at Newmarket and thoughts on the big-race action.

Although the Future Champions meeting is two weekends hence, the three-day Cambridgeshire meeting just gone, served up plenty of races that might have fallen under that banner. Ten of the 22 races over the course of the fixture were confined to juveniles and although the maidens weren't so strong as they might have been, some of the pattern events definitely came up to scratch. Notwithstanding the two Group 1 events on Saturday, my top billing would go jointly to two of Kingman's progeny, Nostrum and Commissioning, who won the Tattersalls Stakes and the Al Basti-sponsored Rockfel Stakes respectively. Both were landing a pattern race on the back of just one runner in maiden/novice company and there were signs still of inexperience in their performances, but to run to the sort of level they did at such at early stage of their career surely augurs really well. Nostrum is a strapping sort. He was carrying plenty of condition when he won at Sandown on his debut and, two months on, still looked as if the race would bring him on – though perhaps he will always look that way. Although he faced just two serious rivals, they were both similarly promising sorts and he saw them off – chiefly the Chesham winner Holloway Boy as it turned out – in quite taking fashion, this by no measure getting to the bottom of him.

There is a possibility Nostrum will return to Newmarket for the Dewhurst, and in terms of ability he would be well worth his place. Whether that would be the best move in the longer term for a colt of his size who still has a bit to learn would be the main concern. It might be better to draw stumps for the campaign and bring Nostrum back for the Craven, continuing his Guineas education with a winter behind him. The filly Commissioning isn't by any means as imposing as Nostrum at this stage, but she looks the sort who will strengthen over the winter and she could take high rank among the classic fillies next spring. Her form in winning the Rockfel in a good time looks every bit as good as that shown by Lezoo in landing the Cheveley Park the following day. Like Nostrum, Commissioning has an option at the Future Champions meeting, in the Fillies' Mile, with her trainer, one of them at any rate, in two minds as to whether she would run or not. She will have no problem staying a mile and the dam's side of her pedigree is packed with stamina, so the Oaks may be an option as well as the Guineas.

Commissioning was chased home by two previously unbeaten fillies, the Thirsk scorer Electric Eyes coming from off the pace to take second from Rage of Bamby. They are both promising in their own right, with more to offer, and ought to be good enough to win at listed/pattern level at some point. Of those further back, it's worth giving a pass to Sydneyarms Chelsea, who was about the best developed filly in the field. She didn't handle the track, hanging right and becoming unbalanced in the Dip. She's worth another chance at this level. Saturday's card opened with another Group 2 event, the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes. Just four went to post and the race was a total farce. The field dawdled along, with the tempo lifting only around two furlongs out, the quartet not quick enough to get out of one another's way. The Foxes, mentioned positively here previously, prevailed, but whether he will prove the best of them remains to be seen. Flying Honours, sent off at odds on, wasn't seen to anything like the same advantage as he had been in a well-run race at Salisbury last time and might be able to gain his revenge should both turn up in the Vertem Futurity at Doncaster.

Both The Foxes and Flying Honours are well-made sorts and ought to thrive stepped up to middle distances next year, the latter particularly long on stamina. It may be, having failed to win a Group 2, that Flying Honours' connections aim for something a little less demanding than the Futurity, perhaps the Zetland Stakes. As an aside, it's worth noting that The Foxes followed Mysterious Night and Marbaan, second and third when he was fourth to Dark Thirty at Newbury on debut, in landing a pattern event subsequently, the race as so often one of the most notable pre-Royal Ascot maidens. The pick of the maiden events last week, in terms of quality in appearance and form, was the seven-furlong colts-and-geldings race on Friday, won by Kolsai. Kolsai, beaten just a nose on debut at Leicester, set a decent standard on form and knew too much for the newcomers. However, he wouldn't be sure to confirm placings, particularly with Regal Honour, the third.

