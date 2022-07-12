Timeform's David Cleary with his paddock notes from the Newmarket July Meeting and horses to have in your trackers moving forward.

Newmarket's July Meeting, or July Festival as we're supposed to call it – every fixture of consequence is a Festival for marketing purposes these days - provided three days of generally informative and good-quality racing. Beyond the two Group 1 races, the most significant are likely to be those for two-year-olds. Although the July Stakes and the Duchess of Cambridge featured plenty that had been seen at Royal Ascot, the Superlative Stakes, contested by some much less highly tried colts, may be the most noteworthy of the pattern events, longer term. Victory Dance, an impressive winner over the course on his debut last month, was sent off a short price, no surprise really, given his stable, that of Charlie Appleby, and its record in the race. He was bidding for a four win in five runnings for the yard, following Quorto, Master of The Seas and Native Trail. Victory Dance was opposed by a pair also unbeaten, Isaac Shelby and Lion of War, whose form if not potential looked a little in advance of the favourite.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The well-made Victory Dance would be the pick of the trio on looks and pedigree and may prove the best of the field in the long term, but he was edged out by Isaac Shelby, the pair pulling nicely clear. An athletic colt who might have run in the Coventry, Isaac Shelby rewarded his connections' decision to give Ascot a miss, suited by the step up to seven furlongs and showing a willing attitude to fend off the favourite. A rematch between Isaac Shelby and Victory Dance would be a tough one to call, no surprise if both end up in the Dewhurst in the autumn, As for Lion of War, a strong colt by Roaring Lion, he was the disappointment of the race, hanging both ways under pressure. Given his sire didn't keep straight in any of his four runs at the Newmarket tracks, perhaps it's an inherited trait (he's out of a Montjeu mare as well). Lion of War's rider blamed greenness, I'd be more inclined to think firmish ground on this track was a factor. For it's fair to say that, when compiling running notes, hung left (or right) would be used more often here than on virtually any other track, except possibly Epsom. It was certainly applicable to the Duchess of Cambridge winner Mawj. She hung left late on, bumping the runner-up Lezoo, though the interference didn't affect the outcome.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The field of six fillies for this Group 2 didn't exactly wow one in the parade ring, the Queen Mary runner-up Maylandsea about the pick, though she failed to run her race, seeming not to see out the extra furlong. Mawj's victory gave a boost to the form of the Albany. Meditate, who beat her in that,was a notable absentee, Aidan O'Brien, her trainer, having just two runners at the meeting, both unconsidered in their respective races and unable to trouble the judge. O'Brien should have had a third runner at the fixture, but the Windsor Castle winner Little Big Bear was withdrawn from the July Stakes due to the ground. That was a shame, making for a less informative contest, the Coventry runner-up Persian Force taking advantage and not needing to improve to score convincingly in a race the Hannons have farmed over the years. Persian Force, who won the Brocklesby, has since followed in his sire Mehmas's footsteps, second at Ascot, a winner here,which suggests the Richmond is likely next. Mehmas had just one run at seven furlongs, in the National Stakes at the Curragh, for which Persian Force holds an entry, and was retired at the end of his two-year-old campaign. Persian Force, though prominent in the Guineas betting, is going physically as if the best of him might well be seen this year, more mature than his rivals (admittedly in a much lower grade) on debut, but no longer a standout by any means in the paddock last Thursday.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Of the three races for maidens, the one for colts and geldings on Friday looks the most likely to throw up winners. The winner Epictetus scored readily and is an attractive sort with a smart pedigree, but he knew more than some of his rivals, who were distinctly babyish beforehand and ran green as well. That certainly applies to both the Godolphin runners in the race, who were noisy while being walked around under the trees in the pre-parade ring and who were then on their toes once in the parade ring proper. The scopey Desert Order was a bit coltish as well, but both he and the well-made Flying Honours offered plenty for the future under sympathetic handling. Expect them to be much more clued up next time.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Among the older runners, neither of the races that might be considered St Leger pointers offered any directly, the Bahrain Trophy a clean sweep for the geldings, the Princess of Wales's Stakes without a three year old in the line-up. However, the former went to Deauville Legend, who had been beaten by Secret State in the George V Handicap at Royal Ascot. It will be worth noting if Secret State takes up his entry in the Great Voltigeur at York. The Derby fourth Masekela, who looked as well as any horse all week, was a disappointment behind Deauville Legend. He's very much all about stamina and the run of this race didn't suit him at all. He's already outstayed his pedigree and the way he ran at Epsom would suggest a crack at the Leger wouldn't be out of the question. Walk of Stars, who recently had his qualification for running in the Leger removed, seemed no better temperamentally for gelding, edgy beforehand and wriggling out of things in a tight finish.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!