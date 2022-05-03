Timeform's David Cleary is back with his paddock notes from the QIPCO Guineas Festival at Newmarket.

There was much to enjoy at the expanded three-day Guineas Festival. The weather for one thing – who would have bet on three successive days barely into May without needing a coat. The absence, largely, of draw biases and fields splitting into two groups, and of a 'golden highway' up the near rail, made for some very fair racing and results that you can trust. The Saturday card was a bit handicap-heavy, seemingly for the benefit of World Pool, though some of the field sizes weren't quite what would have been ordered. Perhaps something could be tweaked there. That said, the Two Thousand Guineas was a cracking race and made the meeting, Coroebus one of the best winners of the classic in the last decade, the first four home all interesting for big prizes through the summer.

With the winner and runner-up Native Trail set to stay at a mile, the Guineas third Luxembourg is perhaps of most immediate interest, given his fine effort saw him shorten in the Derby market. Often the overriding question with a runner going from Guineas to Derby is 'will he stay?', with any factors raising doubts given prominence. In Luxembourg's case there are very few: he's by a sire Camelot, who is an influence for stamina and who won both the Derby and Irish Derby. Luxembourg's dam Attire wasn't much of a racemare, kept to seven furlongs and a mile, but she's sister to a pattern winner at a mile and a half, and her two foals by another dual Derby winner, Australia, were both successful at the trip. Physically, Luxembourg has done well since last year – he's a well-made, good sort – and he was rather more relaxed beforehand than is sometimes the case with Ballydoyle runners. In short, everything about him suggests the Derby will be the making of him. With the first two very unlikely to take up their Derby entries, the Godolphin team for Epsom might well be bolstered by Nations Pride, who won the Newmarket Stakes on Friday. He's a rapid improver, successful on all four starts since defeat on his debut, this his first outing at this level. He got a bit on his toes as the preliminaries went on, but that didn't impact his performance, one strong on stamina as he drew away late on.

Nations Pride would need to be supplemented, and his yard has both New London and Walk of Stars as realistic Epsom contenders already. Still, in form terms he would be of a similar standard to that pair, and running three might be seen to be playing Aidan O'Brien at his own game. The Oaks picture was also clarified by a performance by an O'Brien runner in the Guineas and a win for Charlie Appleby's stable in a listed race. Tuesday, a sister to the Guineas and Oaks winner Minding, stepped up from maiden company to take third, much improved, in the Classic. She's her dam's seventh foal by Galileo and only one of the others apart from Minding has conclusively shown they stay a mile and a half.

I would expect Tuesday to get the trip, but it wouldn't be guaranteed. It's also to the point that the fillies' Classic was an inferior renewal, in contrast to the Two Thousand Guineas, Tuesday's form a bit short of what is likely to be required at Epsom. With The Moonlight landed the Pretty Polly Stakes. She hadn't been anything out of the ordinary at two, but she's much more a three-year-old in appearance and found a fair bit of improvement for the step up to a mile and a quarter. None of her opponents had run at this level previously and the runner-up was a 50/1-shot, which might raise some doubts about the substance of the form, but the style was pretty impressive.

The current Oaks favourite, Emily Upjohn, had won only a class 4 novice at Sandown the previous week, and while she was impressive, she looks short in relation to With The Moonlight. Another Oaks entry seen out at Newmarket was Pawapuri, who I'd liked when she made her debut at Newbury. She was more clued up on this occasion, though a steady pace didn't bring her stamina fully into play and she failed to improve much on that debut effort. She's not going to live up to her fancy entries, but she remains likely to improve a fair bit as her stamina is drawn out. Her race, a fillies maiden, was won by Voodoo Queen, who holds a Ribblesdale entry. Although the steady pace makes it hard to rate the form that highly, the first four home all have excellent pedigrees and ought to win races as the season progresses, Elegant Verse and Light of Peace the other names to note.