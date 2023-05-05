An unraced two-year-old, Sir Michael Stoute-trained three-year-old maiden and lively Oaks prospect form part of Mark Howard's five for Newmarket.

Classic winning handler George Boughey has only run a couple of juveniles this year and can get off the mark in the two year old department at his local track on Friday. The Highclere Thoroughbred owned SOPRANO is believed to be showing all the right signs at home and the daughter of Starspangledbanner is expected to go close in the fillies’ maiden over five furlongs at 4.10. Purchased for 100,000gns at the Tattersalls October Yearling Book 2 Sale last Autumn, she is considered Royal Ascot material and may follow in the hoofprints as Dramatised, who claimed the same prize en route to victory in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes the following month.

Sir Michael Stoute has his string in splendid form with 6 winners from only 16 runners this term. The head of Freemason Lodge unleashed a highly promising three year old filly, namely Stormy Sea, at Haydock on Saturday and that daughter of Territories looked every inch a Pattern performer in the making. The 77 year old will be hoping to repeat the dose in the ten furlongs fillies’ maiden at 4.45 on Friday with the once raced INFINITE COSMOS. Impeccably bred, she is a filly by Sea The Stars and from a family which has served her yard well. Her dam Waila was a ten lengths winner of the Listed Aphrodite Stakes for Stoute ten years ago and this Rothschild family owned filly is bred to stay well. She was due to run at Sandown last Friday until the heavens opened and has been rerouted to the Rowley Mile instead. Beaten a short head by the well regarded Sea of Roses (runner-up in a Group 3 in France last month) over a mile at Doncaster on her sole start last October, she can win here before having a crack at something like the Group 3 Musidora Stakes at York later this month.

There are few better trainers when it comes to handling sprinters than Michael Dods. While his team have yet to hit their straps this spring, the Darlington based handler has had the Listed Kilvington Stakes on Saturday (2.15) in mind for his progressive four-year-old AZURE BLUE since last autumn. Rated 98, the El Kabeir filly won four times in 2022 gaining her first victory last season off a mark of 77. A three times winner at Newmarket, including two out of two on the Rowley Mile, she ended the campaign with a length and a half victory in the Listed Boadicea Stakes over C&D. Mabs Cross and Mecca’s Angel were two top-class sprint fillies who scored at the highest level under Dods tutelage and don’t be surprised if this filly is competing at a similar level one day.

SEA KING remains lightly raced and could be the answer to the one mile six heritage handicap on Sunday (1.50). Sir Mark Prescott’s four year old scored easily on his reappearance at Doncaster twelve months ago, so we know he goes well fresh. Absent for 212 days, the gelded son of Sea The Stars hasn’t looked the most straightforward on occasions but his talent isn’t in doubt. His dam was a Listed winner over a mile and six for Ralph Beckett and he is bred to stay well. Narrowly beaten over this trip at Haydock in September, he wasn’t disgraced in the Old Rowley Cup at this track on his final outing of last year. Seventh behind Al Nafir, his stable have only had 18 runners in 2023 and Sea King strikes as the type to win a good staying handicap. Rated 92, he is now owned by Neil Boyden and handles most surfaces.