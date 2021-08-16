Newmarket Friday review: Silk Romance shines

A review of the action from Friday's meeting at Newmarket where Silk Romance was an impressive winner.

Romance blooms at Newmarket Charlie Appleby will step Silk Romance up to Group race level after earning quotes for next year’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas with an emphatic success in the MansionBet Proud To Support British Racing Fillies’ Novice Stakes at Newmarket.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Having finished second on her debut at Kempton Park 16 days ago, the daughter of Shamardal put her previous experience to good use to go one better and follow in the hoofprints of her dam Lyric Of Light, who claimed a division of the seven furlong prize 10 years ago. Racing prominently throughout, the 4-6 favourite showed a smart turn of foot from the sharp end to quicken clear of her rivals just outside the furlong pole before crossing the line five and a half lengths clear of runner up Stellar Queen. An outing in the Group Two Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile on September 24th is likely to be next on the agenda for Silk Romance, who was introduced at 33/1 for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas by Paddy Power.

Appleby, speaking away from the track, said: “I was pleased with the performance there and she has naturally come forward for that first run at Kempton. I think something like the Rockfel will be a potential target for her. It will be interesting to see how the Kempton winner (Tinderbox) gets on in the Prestige at Goodwood tomorrow. “Talking to William (Buick) he was very pleased with the performance and he felt she is ready to step up to black type company.” No rush over Dazzle plans Richard Hannon will let the dust settle before deciding which route to take with Razzle Dazzle, who moved a step closer to fulfilling some big race entries with a convincing victory in the MansionBet Watch And Bet British EBF Novice Stakes.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

After filling the runner’s up spot over course and distance earlier in the month the Muhaarar colt had little trouble in opening his account at the second time of asking in the seven furlong prize under Andrea Atzeni. Always in control of matters out in front the 10-11 favourite, who holds Group Two entries in the Champagne Stakes and Royal Lodge, and a Group One entry in the Dewhurst Stakes, only needed to be shaken up to score by five and a half lengths. Hannon, speaking away from the track, said: “He is a lovely big colt and I thought he would run well first time and he duly did and he would have improved for that.

“He shaped with lots of promise first time and he was still making up ground going to the line. I was even more pleased today as he jumped out and was not keen and he looked a very good horse out there in front. “Let’s see how he comes out of the race but he is in all the big races as he has entries in the Champagne Stakes, Royal Lodge and Dewhurst Stakes, but we will talk to Sheikh Obaid and decide what to do. “It is all about next year with him and it is not about getting it while you can as he is a long term project.” Watson and O'Meara strike again Meanwhile Jason Watson continued his blossoming partnership with trainer David O’Meara by steering Vanitas to glory in the MansionBet Bet £10 Get £20 Fillies’ Handicap.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Since leaving his role as stable jockey to Roger Charlton earlier in the season Watson has enjoyed plenty of success with O’Meara, and the pair combined to good effect once again as the Dutch Art filly’s neck success. Speaking about his link-up with O’Meara, Watson said: “We are having a good time of it. It is part of the new chapter for me. He has been a great supporter of mine lately and long may it last.” On the 5-1 winner he added: “Her last couple of runs might be a bit disappointing but the pace has been a bit strong and she has not had the chance to properly race. Today they went a nice sensible gallop and she stuck at it well.” Sales-bound Fabilis on target Fabilis opened his account for the season before going under the hammer at next month’s Tattersalls Horses In Training Sale.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The Ralph Beckett-trained Frankel colt, who finished ninth in the Italian Derby at Capanelle back in May, demonstrated stamina is his forte in the MansionBet Beaten By A Head Handicap here at Newmarket’s July Course. Making the most of his three year old allowance, he found plenty when called on for maximum effort by jockey Rossa Ryan and the 5-4 favourite stayed on in game fashion on the climb to the line to pass the post a length and three quarters clear of top weight Global Heat. Ryan said afterwards: “Ralph seemed pretty confident with him with the three year old allowance that he had today. I just had a slight scare two and a half out and I had to really shake him up before he got into gear. “A mile and a half is fine but he would stay a mile six I’d say as he settles and relaxes well. When he gets a good strong gallop he is really happy. “He is in the sales next month and he will do well for whoever gets him as he is a good little horse.” Tasfeeq back to winning ways Meanwhile the Marcus Tregoning-trained Tasfeeq (4-1) secured his first success since undergoing a gelding operation in June when sticking on in tenacious fashion to defeat the hat-trick seeking Cosmos Raj by a length and a half in the MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!