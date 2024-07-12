Newmarket Friday review and replays

A review of the action from Friday's meeting at Newmarket where Oisin Murphy rode a double.

Fairbanks stamps Ebor claims Sent off the 15-8 favourite after heavy late support, Fairbanks held off Oneforthegutter by a length and three-quarters, with Bague d’Or back in third. Murphy said: “With the blinkers instead of the visor, I wanted to lead but I only broke fairly and then I didn’t want to rush him up. “It was a muddling tempo, he over-raced around the turn but when I moved into space and stopped fighting him, he relaxed really well and he was in cruise control. “I didn’t want anything to crowd him, so I ensured he got rolling before the pack got to him, he picked up nicely before I needed to get serious, so he was going to take some catching. “He needs to sneak in the Ebor and Andrew will have others with a similar profile, like Relentless Voyager, and if he doesn’t get in, the consolation race is a nice pot as well.” The winner was cut to 10-1 from 20s for the Ebor by Paddy Power.

Havana Grey filly no longer a maiden Arabian Dusk came home best of all to shed her maiden tag at the third time of asking in the bet365-sponsored Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket. Although the daughter of Havana Grey had shaped with significant encouragement in finishing second on her Doncaster debut and third in the Listed Empress Stakes on her first two starts, she faced a rise in grade for this Group Two contest, with several fillies placed at Royal Ascot in opposition. Impressive Carlisle winner Bountiful took the field along for much of the six-furlong contest, with Harry Davies not far behind aboard 12-1 shot Arabian Dusk as she sat on the tail of 15-8 favourite Heavens Gate, who had finished third behind stablemate Fairy Godmother in the Albany Stakes at Ascot. As Bountiful’s early exertions began to take their toll late on, it was left to Arabian Dusk, Heavens Gate and the Albany fourth Mountain Breeze to fight out the finish, and Simon and Ed Crisford’s filly finished the strongest in the dying strides to prevail by three-quarters of a length.

The Crisfords were completing a quick-fire double on the card following Involvement’s victory in the opening bet365 Handicap, which will undoubtedly give the team confidence ahead of stable star Vandeek’s bid for Group One glory in Saturday’s July Cup. Of Arabian Dusk, Ed Crisford said: “On her first two runs she was very green, which she was entitled to be. “We threw her into a Listed race on her second run and Sean (Levey) said she lost her position early just through greenness. That meant she was out the back and while she came with a good run, she just failed. “It was quick ground that day and very hard to make ground on the leaders. Today we said to Harry to jump out and he gave her a beautiful ride, sat on Ryan’s (Moore) girths and she picked up really well coming up the hill to pull clear. “It was a really pleasing effort, she’s an improving filly, a high-quality filly and she’s by a great stallion in Havana Grey, who is getting stronger and stronger. With Vandeek tomorrow, I hope we can have a Havana Grey double! “I think she would stay further but for now we’ll probably stick to six. She’s not in the Prix Morny but there’s that or the Lowther.”

Davies, who won the Chester Cup earlier this year on Zoffee, was thrilled to claim another big-race victory – his first at Group-race level. He said: “I’m delighted to get the opportunity off Simon and Ed, the whole team at Gainsborough have worked so hard with this filly to keep her right, we’ve always had a lot of faith in her and thought she would go on to better things. “She was unlucky the last day, being shuffled a bit further back, but she ran on really nicely. There was a little bit more give in the ground today and we wondered if that would enhance her chances, so to beat the O’Brien filly, she must be good. “There are good times ahead. It’s a big moment for me but I have to thank Simon and Ed for the opportunity and Shaikh Duaij (owner) for having the faith in me, I feel very honoured.” The winner was introduced into the betting for next year’s 1000 Guineas by Paddy Power at 25-1.

Murphy on the scoreboard again A step up in class awaits Involvement after he justified 100-30 favouritism with the minimum of fuss in the bet365 Handicap at Newmarket. Not disgraced in the Britannia at Royal Ascot last time out, he relished the extra two furlongs under Oisin Murphy. Usually won by a decent prospect, the way Involvement, trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, moved through the gears before easing away from Royal Power to win by three-quarters of a length, suggests he is booked for bigger and better things. Mr Monaco was another three-quarters away back in third, with Aidan O’Brien’s Chantilly disappointing.

