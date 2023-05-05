Newmarket Friday previews

Check out the views from connections ahead of some of the key races from Newmarket on Friday.
Click here for full racecard and FREE video form
The progressive West Wind Blows will take on a quartet of rivals in the Jockey Club Stakes, with Ed Crisford mindful he needs to settle to show his best. The four-year-old takes on the might of triple Group One winner Hurricane Lane and Godolphin’s second string, recent Meydan Group Two scorer Global Storm, in the 10-furlong contest.
Yet Crisford, who trains in partnership with his father Simon, is confident this outing will bring on West Wind Blows for what promises to be a “fun” summer campaign for the Abdulla Al Mansoori-owned Teofilo colt.
“He ran in the Derby then won a Listed race at Hamilton and won well. It all went wrong a little bit at Goodwood in the Gordon Stakes, but then he did progress,” said Crisford.
Dropped back to 10 furlongs in the Prix du Prince d’Orange at ParisLongchamp in September, he gained the third success in his six-race career before finding a couple of talented rivals too good in the Prix Dollar over the same course and distance in very soft ground a month later.
Crisford added: “He settled a lot better and won well in Paris when he won the Group Three, and then stepped up again on ground that wouldn’t suit him as much as a sounder surface and he got beaten again by two very good horses that day – Owen Burrows’ horse Anmaat and Andre Fabre’s Junko.”
West Wind Blows holds entries that include both the Coronation Cup at Epsom and the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot, but he is versatile over 10 furlongs and is not ground dependent.
“We always thought that a mile and a half, if he could settle, would be a good trip for him,” said Crisford.
“He seems to have grown up with racing last year and through the winter this year.
“He has strengthened nicely into his four-year-old year. The Jockey Club is close to home and it is a small field, although very competitive, but it just seems a nice starting point for him.
“I think he is quite versatile in regards to ground, although I do think a sound surface would be better. He is a good-moving horse, but if he can settle, I think he can be a lot of fun for us over the summer.
“I think we will just have to see how he gets on before we make any decisions. It is his first run of the year and we have to take it from there.”
Charlie Appleby has two runners in the blue silks of Godolphin, with both Global Storm and Hurricane Lane lining up.
The latter horse is a three-time Group One winner with an Irish Derby, Grand Prix de Paris and St Leger under his belt, but he has not been successful since Doncaster in 2021 and was last of seven when last seen in the John Porter.
“Hurricane Lane was disappointing at Newbury. The ground was very testing that day and he was racing on the back of a long layoff,” the trainer told www.godolphin.com
“William (Buick) felt that he got very tired in the last couple of furlongs. From what we have seen at home, he has come out of the race very well.
“We have applied the cheekpieces to hopefully encourage some more enthusiasm.”
Of his other runner he added: “Global Storm is a good, solid horse and has proven in the past that he can be competitive in this calibre of race.”
Archie Watson’s internationally-campaigned Outbox is set to contest the race after finishing third in it last season, with Rae Guest’s Jewel In My Crown completing the field of five.
David Simcock marches into battle for the bet365 Mile at Newmarket on Friday with a definite plan for Light Infantry.
A progressive three-year-old last term, Light Infantry makes his seasonal debut against four rivals, who include last season’s Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail and Group Two winner Mutasaabeq, in the event rescheduled from Sandown last week.
Should all go well, Simcock will send the son of Fast Company to the Lockinge at Newbury, followed by the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot.
Light Infantry earned his stripes in top-class races last term, finishing a close-up runner-up in both the Prix Jean Prat and Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.
He subsequently went to Australia and raced for Ciaron Maher and David Eustace when finishing sixth in the Golden Eagle at Rosehill in October, picking up £94,000 in prize-money.
“He progressed with every run last year.” said the Newmarket handler. “His two races in France were very good.
“He probably didn’t run to his best in Australia, but it was a long time between his races and if we had that time again, we’d have done things slightly differently.
“We are very happy with him and he is obviously a very talented horse.
“A lot depends on how the race pans out and how ready each individual horse is. Native Trail is the Irish Guineas winner from last year and on ratings, there isn’t a lot between two or three of these, so much depends on how it pans out.
“He has wintered well. He doesn’t look a lot different to me, really – much the same as last year. He is training well and he’s pleasing in that respect.
“If all goes well, he’ll be in the Lockinge and then we’ll head to the Queen Anne.”
Native Trail has not been seen since his fifth place in the Juddmonte International at York in August, but he still sets the standard in terms of form – particularly over the Rowley Mile.
“Native Trail is coming off a decent layoff but I have been pleased with his work,” trainer Charlie Appleby told www.godolphin.com.
“He is proven over the Rowley Mile, having won a Dewhurst and a Craven as well as finishing second in a 2000 Guineas, so we have no excuses in terms of the track.
“He goes into this in good shape and we are looking forward to seeing him back over a mile.”
Charlie Hills applied headgear to Mustaabeq on his final run last term, and it had the desired effect, with the son of Invincible Spirit landing the fifth victory of his 12-race career, over course and distance in the Group Two Joel Stakes.
He said: “We put the blinkers on his last time and that seemed to work – just to help him concentrate, really. We put them on him a few days ago and it did the trick all right.
“It’s a small field and he’s won at the track before, but it’s not going to be easy. There are some good horses in the race and he’s got a 3lb penalty.
“The plan is the Lockinge after that if all goes well.”
William Knight’s Checkandchallenge, who ended last season with a two-and-half-length defeat by Bayside Boy in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot, and Andrew Balding’s Imperial Fighter complete the quintet.