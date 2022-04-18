Adam Houghton highlights the key changes to Timeform’s ratings after an informative week of Flat racing in Britain.

The Flat season in Britain has really gained momentum in the last week and the red-hot form of champion trainer Charlie Appleby has been one of the big talking points. For context, the yard is operating at a 57% strike rate in the last 14 days with 13 winners from 23 runners, five of which came at Newmarket’s Craven Meeting alone. They included champion two-year-old Native Trail (122p), who made a highly satisfactory return in the Craven Stakes on Wednesday, the style of his success similar to the way in which he won the Dewhurst on his final start of last season. He wasn’t far below his best in beating Claymore (109 from 98p) by three and a half lengths and his performance is behind only those of Masar and Toormore in the Craven in the last decade. That pair were both beaten in the 2000 Guineas, but Native Trail is fully entitled to his position at the head of the betting for that race, still open to more improvement and already very much the form pick, anyway. Strong at the finish in all his races, he promises to be well suited by a strongly-run race over a mile.

Master of The Seas (123 from 122) was the other star performer for Appleby at the Craven Meeting, showing very smart form after six months off (gelded in the interim) to win Tuesday’s Earl of Sefton Stakes by a length and a quarter with a bit in hand. Last year’s 2000 Guineas runner-up had a bit to work on judged by his appearance, too, so he is entitled to do better again with a run under his belt. Baaeed very much sets the standard among the older milers, but Master of The Seas will have a fitness edge over that one if they meet in the Lockinge. He looks a candidate for top miling honours beyond Newbury as well if standing more regular racing than he did last season. Later on Wednesday’s card at Newmarket, Appleby unleashed another exciting three-year-old when New London (111p from 90p) won the novice event over a mile and a quarter, in the process making it two from two after a determined debut victory at the same course in the autumn. The time and the sectionals suggest New London was full value for a smart performance last week and he is very likely to have a Derby trial of some sort on his agenda after this (entered in the Dante). It’s highly unlikely that we’ve seen the best of him just yet and there should be more races to be won with him at a higher level.

Stablemate New Science (110 from 104) produced a performance of similar merit when coming out on top in Tuesday’s European Free Handicap, just needing to be kept up to his work to defy a BHA mark of 108 in comfortable fashion. New Science is entered in the 2000 Guineas, though it goes without saying that his stable has more obvious candidates at this stage. Instead, he seems likely to be campaigned in other races at around seven furlongs for the time being, with the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot appealing as an obvious target. Eydon (114p from 87) looked another smart colt, this one trained by Roger Varian, when springing a 22/1 surprise in Thursday’s Feilden Stakes, showing much improved form on his turf debut to get off the mark. A few of his rivals pulled their chance away, but Eydon still produced an impressive performance to win by three and a quarter lengths, arguably deserving extra credit given where he came from in a steadily-run race. He could realistically go back to a mile (entered in the 2000 Guineas) or up to a mile and a quarter after this, either way seeming open to further progress.

Whether Cachet (106 from 104) can eke out more improvement is perhaps open to debate. A useful two-year-old last season, she ran to just a similar level when taking advantage of a drop in grade in Tuesday’s Nell Gwyn Stakes, one of the chief British trials for the 1000 Guineas, at least in theory. Cachet appeared to have done plenty of work beforehand and she was ridden as if lack of fitness wasn’t going to be an issue, always looking in control after being produced to lead over two furlongs out. Her strength at the finish suggests she will be at least as effective back over a mile, but it’s hard to see where the improvement needed to make an impact in the 1000 Guineas is going to come from. Ante-post odds of 16/1 rather sum up her chance. Classic prospects also took centre stage at Newbury on Saturday and Perfect Power (115 from 114) looks ready for a crack at a Guineas of some description after his victory in the Greenham Stakes. A dual Group 1 winner over six furlongs at two, Perfect Power didn’t need to improve much on those efforts to make a winning reappearance at Newbury, but it was encouraging how well he saw out the extra furlong, shaping as if he’ll stay a mile. He will be well worth a place in the line-up for either the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket or the French equivalent at Longchamp, the latter appealing as perhaps a more realistic option.

Wild Beauty (108 from 102) has the same options but against her own sex after her victory in the Dubai Duty Free Stakes at Newbury, yet another high-profile success for Appleby and jockey William Buick. Like so many of her stablemates in recent days, Wild Beauty was primed to perfection on her first start since the autumn and she was ultimately well on top at the finish, finding plenty to win by half a length. She will be suited by a return to a mile and is entitled to take her chance in a Guineas, for all that she'll come up against one or two who have already achieved more. Incidentally, Cachet and Wild Beauty had previously finished third and fifth, respectively, in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket in October. As such, it’s hard to fault the claims of the unbeaten winner of that race, Inspiral, as she heads to the 1000 Guineas with the ante-post favourite tag. Max Vega (115 from 113) was another notable winner at Newbury in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes, putting up a smart display to land the spoils by a length and three quarters, his first victory since October 2019. He was well positioned in a race run at something of a stop-start gallop, but it was still a commanding performance and he shouldn’t be underestimated if taking up his entry in the Yorkshire Cup.