Newmarket Saturday review: Accidental Agent back to winning ways

Johnson-Houghton, speaking from Newbury, said of the 12/1 winner: “It’s brought a tear to everybody’s eye in the whole of the yard. I’m made up for him.

Having given Johnson Houghton the biggest winner of her career when claiming Group One glory at the Royal meeting three years ago the gelded son of Delegator ended a lengthy losing spell when obliging by half a length in the mile prize.

Eve Johnson Houghton admitted stable stalwart Accidental Agent “brought a tear to her eye” after securing his first success since the 2018 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot when finishing with a flourish to land the Fine Watch Handicap .

“I didn’t think they were going fast enough but Georgia (Dobie) gave him a brilliant ride. I told her to ride him with a smile on her face and enjoy riding a horse like him and it has translated into the reins.

“I thought he would be competitive but I thought he might need another to come down a little bit more to be in the right place. It is just great to see him win again.”

Pass earns step up to Group company

Golden Pass set up a tilt at tackling Group race opposition on her next start after securing the most significant victory of her career with a tenacious front-running success in the Ric And Mary Hambro Aphrodite Fillies’ Stakes.

Having filled the runner-up spot on her previous appearance at Listed level 27 days ago at Pontefract, the Hugo Palmer-trained daughter of 2015 Derby hero Golden Horn went one better in the same grade with a game display in the mile and a half feature.

Enjoying a trouble free run out in front under James Doyle the 2-1 favourite pulled out extra when pressed by eventual runner-up Free Wind, who was seeking a hat-trick following wins at Goodwood and Doncaster, before scoring by three quarters of a length.

Palmer said: “She was beautifully ridden. She has been an immature filly who has been very delicate.

Every time we have run her she would fall in a heap and have to have 10 days in a field that is why it has endlessly been six weeks or six months between races.

“Today was the first day where one race had made her stronger for the next. We will just have to see if today makes her stronger for the next race. She goes on most ground and is unbelievably genuine as you can see. She wasn’t doing a tap in front and was almost willing for them to take her on through the last few furlongs.

“She just collared late home at Pontefract and she didn’t have the chance to fight back but she had all the time in the world today to fight back and she got back.”

Assessing future plans Palmer hinted that an outing in the Group Two Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on July 31st could be next on the agenda.

Palmer added: “The Lillie Langtry is two weeks away today which she is entered in. It is an obvious target and we have the next 12 days before we have to make a decision. We are going to have to see which way we go.

“I’m sure she will get the extra two furlongs there and who knows she could be a Cup horse next season. That is if she stays in training, as she is owned by an owner/breeder (Dr Ali Ridha) who is accumulating a beautiful broodmare band.”