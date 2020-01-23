Newcastle Thursday evening tips and market movers

Hart Stopper could capitalise on recent promising efforts in the Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap.

While yet to win on the all-weather, the six-year-old has filled the runner-up spot in two of his last three runs, including when a one-length second at Kempton last time.

The handicapper is giving him a chance by keeping him on the same mark in this.

Jeffrey Harris has shown an aptitude for this track in the past and bids to get back to winning ways in the concluding Betway Casino Handicap.

A winner over both five and six furlongs here in October and November, the five-year-old has been well-held the last twice, including when a sluggish start cost him any chance a week ago.

While he remains above his last winning mark, he poses less questions than other rivals and should bounce back to form.

Sporting Life tips:

NEWCASTLE: 4.30 Lukoutoldmakezeback, 5.00 Proceeding, 5.30 Arbiter, 6.00 Hart Stopper, 6.30 St Just, 7.00 Decision Maker, 7.30 Sound Mixer, 8.00 Jeffrey Harris.