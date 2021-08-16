Newcastle review: Aye gets it Right

A review of Saturday afternoon's meeting at Newcastle as Aye Right gained a deserved big-race success in the Rehearsal Chase.
Aye Right claimed the big-race victory he has long promised in a thrilling renewal of the Betfair Exchange Rehearsal Handicap Chase at Newcastle.
One of just a handful of horses trained by Harriet Graham, who is also clerk of the course at Hamilton, the eight-year-old has flown the flag admirably for his small yard over the years.
As well as winning on seven previous occasions, Aye Right was last season placed in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby, the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury and at the Cheltenham Festival, so few will begrudge him his day in the sun – or snow, as was the case at Gosforth Park.
Down the field over an inadequate trip at Kelso on his return to action at Kelso last month, the eight-year-old appeared far more at home stepping back up in distance.
Always to the fore in the hands of Callum Bewley, 5-1 chance Aye Right fenced fluently to ensure many of his rivals were under pressure a long way from home.
After seemingly mastering 9-2 market leader Good Boy Bobby, a final fence error gave favourite backers renewed hope, but Graham’s pride and joy clung on by a diminishing head.
Graham said: “It wasn’t the easiest trip to get here. We left early and we needed all the time we had.
“It was an excellent result in a snowstorm, but who cares?
“He deserved to be in front this time, he really did. Callum rode him brilliantly and thanks to the owners and everybody involved – it’s just brilliant. I’m really made up.”
Paddy Power make Aye Right a 50-1 shot for the Grand National in the spring, but Graham is in no rush to decide whether he will line up for the Aintree spectacular.
“We need to discuss it with the owners,” she added.
“We’ve got the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster on our radar – he was second in that last season. He’ll possibly go there, but let’s see how he is.”
Mr Glass secured his fourth victory in succession with a determined front-running performance in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk ‘The French Furze’ Novices’ Hurdle at Newcastle.
A dual bumper winner last season and impressive on his hurdling debut at Chepstow last month, the Paul Nicholls-trained gelding was the 5-6 favourite for his latest assignment at Gosforth Park.
Sent straight to the lead by Sean Bowen, the archetypal chaser in the making was not always foot-perfect and he briefly looked in danger when challenged early in the home straight.
The well-backed Marble Sands and point-to-point winner Loughderg Rocco both loomed up looking serious threats – but to his credit, Mr Glass dug deep in the driving snow to see off the latter by a length.
Speaking from Newbury, Nicholls’ assistant Harry Derham said: “Mr Glass is a smashing horse – he’s next season’s chaser.
“I don’t think he will have a busy year. He is learning loads and as you can see, he is very green.
“I suspect he will run somewhere after Christmas in a nice, staying novice hurdle.”
Too Friendly made it two from two over obstacles with a clear-cut success in the Paul Ferguson’s Jumpers To Follow Introductory Juvenile Hurdle.
A useful performer on the Flat for George Scott, the gelded son of Camelot made a successful switch to the jumping sphere on his first start for Dan Skelton at Stratford last month.
Well fancied to follow up as the 5-4 favourite, Too Friendly moved smoothly into contention under Bridget Andrews before pulling almost five lengths clear of market rival Twilight Twist on the run-in.
“He was really good,” Skelton said from Newbury.
“The runner-up made a mistake at the last which gifted it to us, but I think we may have had it covered at the time.
“It is good form and I think he’s a progressive horse.”
Scene Not Herd justified 15-8 favouritism in the Eileen Peacock Memorial Handicap Chase for trainer Charlie Longsdon and jockey Jonathan Burke.
Impressive on his return from 11 months off the track at Hereford a few weeks ago, the six-year-old made light of his welter burden of 11st 11lb – passing the post with six and a half lengths in hand over Luckofthedraw.
Longsdon said: “He was really electric at Hereford and I was slightly worried that 35 millimetres of rain (at Newcastle) might be too much for him.
“I had my reservations, but he’s a horse going the right way.
“We can step him up slightly now into better company.”
The Evan Williams-trained Winds Of Fire came good under a cool ride from Adam Wedge in the Betfair Daily Rewards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase.
Second on each of his final three starts of last season, the six-year-old came to grief at the first obstacle in the race won by Scene Not Herd at Hereford.
The 10-1 shot made no mistake on this occasion, however, travelling strongly before finding enough for pressure to repel Cooper’s Cross by a length and three-quarters.
Supporters of title-chasing Brian Hughes were in clover after the victory of Since Day One in the Living North EBF ‘National Hunt’ Maiden Hurdle.
Hughes was due to be in action at Bangor, but with that fixture abandoned, he instead made the journey to Newcastle for just one mount.
It proved worthwhile, however, with Donald McCain’s Since Day One striking gold at odds of 14-1.