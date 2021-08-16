The Barbury Castle trainer is keen to let him take his chance as the nine-year-old has been in fine form since winning the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton for a record third time earlier this month.

“He’s very well. Obviously, if the weather holds we will seriously look at the Fighting Fifth next weekend,” said King.

“He’s in a good place. I want to go to Newcastle but I wouldn’t go if it was heavy. With this English weather you just don’t know what you’re going to get. If the weather holds, he will probably head to Newcastle."

King expects Tritonic to be all the better for his fifth place in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham on Sunday and is looking to run him in the Betfair Exchange Trophy Handicap Hurdle at Ascot on December 18.

“He ran a good race and I think will be much sharper for it – the experience in a big field. He’ll probably go to Ascot the weekend before Christmas," he said.

"That is what I’m thinking of at the moment."