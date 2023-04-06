Check out the view from connections ahead of Friday's big-race action at Newcastle.

Sprint (16:45) Charlie Fellowes is happy to roll the dice with Vadream and allow her to bid for a second big-race victory in less than a week in the BetUK All-Weather Sprint at Newcastle on Good Friday. An impressive winner of last weekend’s Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster on heavy ground, the five-year-old turns out just six days later for the All-Weather Championships Finals at Gosforth Park. Fellowes admits only time will tell how much that Town Moor romp took out of his star mare, but views a tilt at this £150,000 prize as a “shot to nothing”. “You never know until you go to the racetrack so we’ll see, but she is a remarkable filly who takes her racing incredibly well,” said the Newmarket handler. “She’s put all the weight back on that she lost – she was actually heavier on Thursday morning when we put her on the scales than she was before her race last week. “It’s a shot to nothing. We know that it’s a tough ask as she put in a career-best performance on bottomless ground last weekend and if it’s left a mark it’s going to be a big ask, but all the signs at home are that she is fresh and well and ready to rock and roll again.”

Chief among Vadream’s rivals is Mick Appleby’s fast-improving sprinter Annaf. The Muhaarar colt is a dual winner at Newcastle and is three from three since the turn of the year, completing his hat-trick with a Listed success at Lingfield in February. Appleby said: “I would like to think he has a very good chance. He seems to be going from strength to strength this season and can hopefully take another step forward. Even though he has not grown much in the last year, he has definitely got a lot stronger. “He is probably the best chance we have had of winning one of the big ones on Finals Day. Edraak ran very well in the race last year and, with a bit of luck, hopefully Annaf can do it.” Diligent Harry, trained by Clive Cox, finished a neck second to Annaf in the Kachy Stakes at Lingfield and has since gone one better at Newcastle before an unsuccessful trip to France. “Diligent Harry won nicely up at Newcastle and then we took him over to France for his third qualifying run but sadly the saddle slipped, so there was nothing we could do about that,” said Cox. “I am pleased to say that he has been in good order since then. There are no negatives with the track, given that he is a course and distance winner, and I would be very hopeful that he can put his best foot forward.”

Irish hopes are carried by Ado McGuinness’ consistent speedster Harry’s Bar, who steps back in distance after finishing third in Listed company over seven furlongs at Wolverhampton four weeks ago. McGuinness said: “Harry’s Bar is in great form and I was very happy with is run at Wolverhampton behind two high-class horses in Berkshire Shadow and Angel Bleu. “We are going back to a straight six furlongs, although I think he does prefer racing around a bend. There are not many other options for a horse like him, so we have to take our chance. “He ran in the race last year and was a little disappointing but he had just come back from Dubai having had a tough winter campaign, whereas this time around he is nice and fresh. “He worked up the Curragh the other day with Hodd’s Girl (also runs at Newcastle) and they were both very good.”

Easter Classic (15:00) Forest Of Dean and Harrovian have become standing dishes for the John and Thady Gosden team and again look set to play a big part in another major all-weather prize, this time the BetUK All-Weather Easter Classic Middle Distance Championships Conditions Stakes at Newcastle. Forest Of Dean is a former winner of the Winter Derby and three visits to Gosforth Park have resulted in two victories and a runner-up finish, one of those wins being a fast-track qualifier for Finals Day on his penultimate start. The pair clashed in the latest renewal of the Winter Derby, with Harrovian fourth to high-class stablemate Lord North and Forest Of Dean sixth. Thady Gosden said: “Forest Of Dean and Harrovian are in good order. “They both ran solid races last time out in the Winter Derby and that was a strong renewal of the race. “They have been running through the winter to get them qualified for the race, given the fantastic prize-money on offer, and they deserve to be there. “They both have similar profiles and it is hard to split them on the form. I guess we will find out more on Friday.” James Doyle takes the mount on the Godolphin-owned Forest Of Dean, with Harrovian partnered by Robert Havlin, who said: “There is never much between Harrovian and Forest Of Dean, and my fella always runs his race. “The track at Newcastle seemed to play to Forest Of Dean’s strengths when he won the qualifier, but then Harrovian has finished in front of him the two other times they’ve met this winter. “The tactics in the Newcastle race probably played to Forest Of Dean’s strengths rather than Harrovian’s, so I might want to ride him a little bit differently. With six runners, it would be hard to say which one will finish in front of the other.” The main challenge to the Gosden pair in the £200,000 feature – at least according to the betting – looks set to come from the David Marnane-trained Freescape, who has been plying his trade in Dubai since winning a handicap at Dundalk in December. Marnane said: “Freescape looks very well after wintering in Dubai. He did not have a hard campaign out there, with just the three runs, and the Easter Classic has been in our minds since the back end of last year. “He ran well enough in the mile race at Newcastle last year but I think he is pretty unexposed over this longer trip – he was just beaten in the Listed race at Dundalk in the autumn and then his handicap win was fairly impressive off a mark of 104. “He ran well enough behind some good horses in Dubai, although his form would tell you that he is not as good on the turf. Friday will be competitive again but it looks a good spot for him and the prize-money is fantastic.” Notre Belle Bete represents Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy, with his trainer taking positives from his all-weather record which reads three wins, two second and two thirds from seven tries. Balding said: “Notre Belle Bete has an excellent record on the all-weather. Stepping up in trip should be fine as he was strong at the finish over an extended mile last time. We have thought for a while that a mile and a quarter would be within his range and I think he has a lively each-way chance.” Base Note runs for Simon and Ed Crisford, with the field completed by Mick Appleby’s United Front.

3 Year Old Championships (13:50) Shouldvebeenaring goes in search of a fifth career success in the talkSPORT All-Weather 3 Year Old Championships Conditions Stakes, as enterprising owners Middleham Park Racing attempt to land a telling blow on All-Weather Championships Finals Day. The Havana Grey colt found the scoresheet on three occasions as a juvenile and having picked up a £122,950 pay cheque when striking in a valuable sales race at York, soon scooped Listed honours at Ripon. Respectable efforts in the Mill Reef and then back on the Knavesmire over seven furlongs followed before attentions turned to securing qualification for this £150,000 contest at Newcastle – something he achieved when winning at Southwell in January. “Shouldvebeenaring looks like going off favourite and it looks like a race that is tailor-made for him on a track which suits being held up,” said Tom Palin of Middleham Park. “I can see him running a similar race as to when he won the Goffs sales race, weaving through. I think he’s nearly top-rated and he looks to have a good chance, it’s been his target all winter.”

Julie Camacho’s Shaquille heads to Gosforth Park having won three of his four career starts and his only disappointment coming in the Acomb Stakes last summer. Connections have kept the son of Charm Spirit fresh for a crack at this valuable six-furlong contest and are confident he can make his presence felt. “We’ve been pleased with him,” said Steve Brown, assistant trainer and husband of Camacho. “He quite purposely had a break after Wolverhampton which was always the intention. He’s trained well over the winter and has progressed again physically – he’s a nice, big, strong colt. “He went to Newcastle last week to stretch his legs and have a lie of the land and have a breeze up the track. “We’re looking forward to it, he’s a few pounds wrong with a few of the horses at the weights, but we still feel he is progressive and we’re interested to see if he can improve further. “It will tell us which direction we should be going in and we still have an interest in going up in trip at some point – it’s on the agenda. But the stiff six is a good starting point, so we will see how it goes and go from there. George Boughey is double-handed with recent Listed winner Perdika and Kempton scorer Danger Alert, while Kevin Ryan’s Hello Queen has won both starts so far this term, tasting success over course and distance last month. Another recent winner in the line-up is Andrew Balding’s Desert Cop, who made huge strides when runner-up on his second start before thriving when dropped back to six furlongs, getting off the mark at the third attempt. The speedily-bred son of Oasis Dream showed plenty of pace to put the race to bed on that occasion and David Bowe, racing manager for the Oasis Dream gelding’s owner Jeff Smith believes his blistering turn of foot could prove crucial once again. He said: “He has progressed and I would say the six furlongs would suit him down to the ground, especially on his pedigree. “His last run was impressive in the way he finished out his race and he looks to have plenty of speed. We’ve been really encouraged by him at home and his home work has been excellent. “He’s a lovely horse with a very speedy pedigree and we’re hoping the six will be ideal for him.”

New Definition disappointed over a mile at Chelmsford last weekend, but trainer James Tate is prepared to put a line through that effort as he drops the otherwise consistent son of Invincible Spirit back down to six furlongs. He said: “He seemed to improve for running a sharp seven at Lingfield twice, but the mile at Chelmsford was a disaster because he just got stuck wide all the way round. “We’re backing him up quickly I know, but this is a stiff six at Newcastle and if Chelmsford hasn’t taken anything out of him hopefully he will be on the premises. “He’s a very tough type and seems to take his racing well.” Meanwhile Group One-winning jockey Robert Havlin is looking forward to partnering The X O for the first time. Although the outsider of the field, John Ryan’s colt has racked up plenty of experience in the early part of 2023, winning two of his five starts since the turn of the year. “I rode work on The X O on Tuesday and he gave me a nice feel,” said Havlin. “I watched some of his races back and, although last time was messy, his performances at Southwell were quite impressive. “I think the straight track at Newcastle will play to his strengths and, even though he has a bit to find on ratings, connections are hoping for a big run.” The field is complete by Mick Appleby’s Michaela’s Boy, who was disappointing in France last month but brings course form to the table, and Grant Tuer’s versatile Glorious Angel. Fillies' And Mares' Championships (16:10) Manaafith will bid to enhance her stellar all-weather record in the talkSPORT All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships Conditions Stakes at Newcastle. Victory in the £150,000 All-Weather Championships Finals Day event has always been the plan for Roger Varian’s four-year-old, who is is unbeaten in six appearances on synthetic surfaces and earned her spot at Gosforth Park when scoring at Southwell in January. Although she raced over a mile when claiming the scalp of Sir Busker in the Listed Tandridge Stakes at Lingfield most recently, the majority of her success has come over seven furlongs and the daughter of Exceed And Excel returns to her optimum trip looking to extend her winning sequence to four. “I think with any luck she has a good chance,” said Angus Gold, racing manager for owners Shadwell. “She’s very consistent on the all-weather and has improved as she has gone on with her racing. They seem very happy with her at home. “It’s obviously a big pot, but hopefully she can keep heading in the right direction. This has been her big aim and it will be lovely if she can pull it off.”

Chief among the dangers appears William Haggas’ Queen Aminatu who finished off 2022 with a pair of Listed victories, firstly at Lingfield in the Fleur De Lys Fillies’ Stakes and then in Deauville when impressively taking the Prix Miss Satamixa. The Anthony Oppenheimer-owned filly is officially the highest rated in the field, 4lb clear of Manaafith, with the only other runner in the field holding a rating above 100 being Adrian McGuinness’ Irish raider Hodd’s Girl. The six-year-old has proven to be an ultra-consistent performer on home soil at Dundalk and having produced a career best in the Lady Wulfruna at Wolverhampton last month, could be set for another big performance when partnered by the in-form Oisin Murphy. “This time last year Hodd’s Girl was heading for a claimer in Dundalk and now she is rated 101,” said McGuinness. “She is improving with every run and it was a career-best from her the last day at Wolverhampton. “If she can produce that run again, I think she will be in the money, especially as the stiffer finish at Newcastle will be to her advantage. I will be disappointed if she does not run a big race.” Rae Guest’s Aramis Grey finished second to Manaafith at Southwell earlier this year before booking her ticket to the north east by downing recent Cammidge Trophy scorer Vadream at Lingield in a fast-track qualifier in February. Wolverhampton winner River Pride will represent George Boughey and all-weather jockeys’ championship-chasing Kevin Stott, while Fiduciary (Jane Chapple-Hyam) and Smiling Sunflower (Mick Appleby) also head to post.

Burradon Stakes (13:15) Arabian Storm attempts to build on an impressive course victory as Classic aspirations are put to the test in the talkSPORT Burradon Stakes which kicks off Newcastle’s All-Weather Championships Finals Day action. Andrew Balding’s charge was beaten a neck in a red-hot Newmarket maiden on debut in October before reappearing at Gosforth Park last month to register a taking three-length success and book his ticket to what looks a strong running of this one-mile Listed event. The Kingman colt – who is out of owner Jeff Smith’s Juddmonte International-winning mare Arabian Queen – now looks to earn a return to the Rowley Mile for the Qipco 2000 Guineas on May 6, with connections hopeful they have a potentially smart operator on their hands. “We’ve been very encouraged by his work at home and feel he is a very nice prospect going forward,” said Smith’s racing manager, David Bowe. “We thought the Burradon was the right race for him as a trial and we go there reasonably confident we have the real McCoy, he seems to be a really nice horse. “He has a Guineas entry and obviously we wouldn’t give him that without thinking he was a really nice horse, but the weekend will tell us exactly we need to know. “But at this moment in time, judged on his home work and everything, we are confident we have a nice horse on our hands. Is he a Classic horse? Wouldn’t that be wonderful, but we’re hoping so.” Charlie Johnston is doubly represented by Benacre, who signed off last year with back-to-back victories in nursery handicaps, and the Middleham Park Racing-owned Derby entry Dear My Friend. The twice-raced Flight Plan brings winning course form to the table for Karl Burke, while Edward Bethell’s Oviedo, Richard Fahey’s Rousing Encore and Kevin Ryan’s Chuzzlewit are others going into battle for the north in search of a share of the £100,000 prize-fund. Richard Hannon won this in 2019 and this time relies on Dark Thirty, while a year later John and Thady Gosden landed the spoils with Megallan and look to have leading claims once again with Obelix. A son of Sea The Stars, he makes his first appearance since bolting up by seven and a half lengths over the course and distance in September and is another in the line-up to hold an entry for the 2000 Guineas. “Obelix won well over the course and distance at the back end of last year, although it was not the strongest novice,” said Thady Gosden. “The Burradon is always a strong race but, in terms of ratings, he is right in there with the rest of them and this looks the right place to start him off.” Charles Hills’ Galeron was last seen plundering the Goffs Million on a raiding mission to the Curragh, and connections are looking to this latest test to tee up a big year for the Teme Valley & Aura (Gas) Holdings Ltd-owned colt. “We’ve got a number of plans and Friday will be the first step in guiding us which route to take,” explained Richard Ryan of Teme Valley. “He was a clear work in progress last year it looked and has done very well physically over the winter. Charlie is mindful he is quite a tough horse and the race and overnight (trip) will benefit him for the rest of the season in terms of bringing him on and then we can make a firmer plan after Friday. “He’s out of a Galileo mare and that would suggest if you can get seven on easy ground at the Curragh at two, you are more than likely going to get a mile at three. “The draw has not been particularly kind – no one wants to be drawn stall one at Newcastle over a straight trip. Historically it is not the place to be but we’ll see where the pace is and take it from there.” John Ryan’s consistent operator Tenjin is the mount of Darragh Keenan and completes the line-up.