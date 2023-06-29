Newcastle Friday preview | Nashwa taking Hoppings step to another Nassau bid

Nashwa ended her season by finishing second in the Prix de l’Opera and fourth at the Breeders’ Cup, where she lost all chance with a slow start.

Doyle and Nashwa went on to double their top-level tally against older fillies and mares in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, Nashwa helped Hollie Doyle create a piece of history when winning the Prix de Diane (French Oaks) last season, meaning she became the first woman to ride a Group One European Classic winner.

Slightly below her best on her seasonal reappearance in France behind Above The Curve, the daughter of Frankel looks the one to beat in this Group Three with no penalty.

Owner Imad Al Sagar’s racing manager, Teddy Grimthorpe, said: “She had hard races in the Opera and at the Breeders’ Cup.

“She needed her first run back in the Prix Corrida, she really needed that, so to try to get a good run at the nice autumn prizes we wanted her to hopefully get back to her level with the plan then possibly being to head to the Nassau.

“We need to get her back on track now and the timing of this race is good with the Nassau a month away.

“Hollie is on a roll, she completed a full set of winners (at British Flat tracks) at Carlisle so that is good.”

He went on: “Imad has shown patience, these fillies pretty much tell us when they are ready so it is a question of hopefully getting everything lined up in the right order.”

Nashwa’s main market rival is the Roger Varian-trained Al Husn, winner of a Listed race at Ayr last time out.

Hughie Morrison’s One For Bobby, Simon and Ed Crisford’s Misty Dancer and the Karl Burke-trained Bright Diamond are also among the nine runners.

