Value Bet tips: Friday April 15 1pt win Amilcar in 2.00 Newcastle at 8/1 (General) 1pt win Edraak in 2.35 Newcastle at 12/1 (bet365, William Hill, BoyleSports) 1pt win On A Session in 4.00 Lingfield at 7/1 (General)

The all-weather programme comes to a head on Good Friday with plenty of prize money there for the taking and the bulk of the ITV action is from Newcastle which takes over from Lingfield as host to the AW Championships Finals Day for the first time. The wide-open Tapeta track in the north east should provide a fair playing field for the vast majority and William Haggas, who has had his fair share of Finals Day success at Lingfield over the years, is responsible for the highest-rated horse on show in My Oberon (113), who gained entry to the All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes by winning a fast-track qualifier at Southwell in February. He’s since been out to Dubai where he acquitted himself quite well when sixth behind Lord North in the Dubai Turf and a carbon copy of that form would clearly make him very hard to beat here.

The cheekpieces worn for the first time out in Meydan, in addition to the tongue-tie which was applied for his Southwell reappearance run, is retained, while a return to the bare mile shouldn’t be a massive issue (strong form at nine and 10 furlongs last year), but the overseas trip does have the potential to leave him a little flat and at skinny odds I’m happy to oppose the five-year-old, who has obviously been highly tried but isn’t exactly a winning machine. The best option in against him could be to take a chance on 8/1 shot AMILCAR, who caught the eye on his British debut at Wolverhampton in the middle of last month, not getting an ideal trip from stall one but running on nicely to finish fourth over seven furlongs (see replay below).

The dual Listed winner was conceding weight all round there and in splitting 107-rated pair Misty Grey and Highfield Princess (close second back at Wolves since), with 110-rated runner-up Happy Power just over a length ahead, he posted a really solid performance in spite of things not falling his way. The eighth home Volatile Analyst has since beaten Diligent Harry to win the Cammidge Trophy so it’s evidently strong form and the son of Wootton Bassett looks well worth another try back up at this distance despite not really shining in two starts over a mile in France.

He’ll hopefully be able to sit just off the strong anticipated pace set by Tempus, Freescape, Imperial Sands and Ayr Harbour before putting his turn of foot to good use under Andrea Atzeni, who keeps the ride and is likely to have quickly picked up on the horse’s strengths from the promising 'sighter' at Wolves.

Volatile Analyst bids to back up his Doncaster success in the Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes but the horse I like at the prices here is EDRAAK. He was really progressive on just about all racing surfaces through 2021 and made a fine return to action, following a near three-month break, in December when beating Bellosa at Kempton before the small field and relatively slow tempo found him out back there the following month.

Lord Of The Lodge won that race and his form ties in very closely with the likes of Spycatcher and Volatile Analyst, and I’m pretty convinced Edraak wasn’t seen to best effect, ending up two lengths behind Karl Burke’s horse who made all the running. The selection has since posted another eyecatching third behind a couple of course specialists at Southwell (Edraak’s debut at the track) in late-January and while dropping back from seven furlongs here, the strong pace forecast looks ideal for him tactically. Tom Marquand (+90.44 level-stakes profit for the Mick Appleby yard) will hopefully be able to gain a dream run behind Lord Of The Lodge, who will have company from May Sonic and Good Effort among others, in the centre-to-far-side bunch and when the leaders begin to fade he looks likely to be staying on as well as anything.

Spycatcher, Judicial and Volatile Analyst might just be drawn away from the bulk of the action in stalls 13, 14 and 15 respectively. The one to be on at Lingfield is ON A SESSION in the All-Weather Vase Mile Handicap. He’s become well treated having gone winless through 2021 after joining David Barron from Ireland where he was successful in a Listowel handicap off a mark of 89.