Henderson unleashes major Ballymore contender Walking On Air added his name to Nicky Henderson’s already lengthy list of smart prospects and could be on course for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham after sauntering to success in the Start Your RacingTV Free Trial Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury on Wednesday. The 5/6 favourite had been beaten in a Kempton bumper on his debut last season, but made no mistake on his hurdling bow, powering to a 13-length success from Hecouldbetheone in the hands of Nico de Boinville. Henderson said: “We were getting going before Christmas and then he had a few niggly problems – nothing serious – and it has taken a bit of time to get ready and get out. “These sort of races are where we need to start. “He is lovely, he is big, solid and is going to make the most fantastic chaser one day – he jumped them big all the way around. I think the good part is that the mare (Refinement) stayed three miles." While the Sky Supreme Novices’ Hurdle is an option, with the sponsors cutting his odds to 20/1 from 40s, Henderson already has Jonbon and Constitution Hill in that event so may head for the Ballymore instead, for which Betfair and Paddy Power go 10/1. He said: “You would have to be thinking along the lines of the Ballymore. I would not want to go any more than two and a half. If that is the plan, he would need to run again. “He has won his maiden and so you can afford to run in a novice under a penalty. You’d like to think he would be going to Cheltenham. He is a mature fella and he looked the part.” That next start could be at Huntingdon next month. Henderson added: “The Sidney Banks is one possibility. He is obviously not going to go to Trials Day (at Cheltenham).”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Rest of the meeting Speech Bubble (6/4 favourite) booked her ticket for the British EBF Mares’ ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle Series Final back at this track with a cosy three and three-quarter-length success in the qualifier. Gavin Sheehan kept things positive on the strapping seven-year-old and she repelled the staying-on Victorias Peak readily enough, going one better than on her hurdling debut. Trainer Noel Williams said: “She is a good mare and showed that when she won on debut in a Ffos Las bumper. What she beat that day I don’t know, but she could have done round again. “She is a quality mare. She is big and should only do better when she gets a fence in front of her. We have in mind the mares’ final back here, but it will depend on what kind of ground conditions. We will certainly be looking for black type races, anyway. She is that quality. “I don’t want to go too far ahead of ourselves but she is built for fences, so I would say we wouldn’t be hanging around.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Goa Lil (7/1) was a somewhat fortunate winner of the Rocking Horse Nursery At Newbury Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase after favourite Amarillo Sky fell when looking in command two out. Sam Twiston-Davies’ mount was the beneficiary and after the five-and-a-half-length success, winning owner and trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies said: “I’m sure we were lucky because we threw it away at the fence before when he jumped too big. So, we’d have been second but they are there to be jumped. “He is entered in a lot of races where things don’t fit and he has won a lot of money by going in good races. “What a lovely run. He is still for sale – everything is for sale at our place. He ran really well at Sandown 10 days ago, but didn’t quite stay two and a half in that heavy ground, but he stays it in good ground. We are just discovering what he wants. “He is best over two and a half on good ground, going right-handed. Hopefully he will get balloted out of a Cheltenham race and then go for that Kempton race for the reserves. That race would be perfect for him.”