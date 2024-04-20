Sporting Life
What Timeform said about the big-race action
What Timeform said about the big-race action

Newbury trials: Timeform reaction

By David Cleary
16:38 · SAT April 20, 2024

Timeform's man on the course David Cleary reacts to Saturday's Classic trials at Newbury.

If there were thin pickings for the classics in the trials at the Craven meeting, at least the races were won by horses with a chance of turning up in the Guineas. At Newbury, neither the Fred Darling nor the Greenham winner seems likely to go to Newmarket in two weeks time.

In the case of the Greenham, the winner Esquire is not qualified for the classic, being a gelding. He was a gutsy winner, but with the placed runners in a heap behind him, the form looks ordinary for the grade. Even were he not a gelding, he wouldn't be good enough and might not stay a mile.

Of the five runners in the Greenham entered in the Two Thousand Guineas, none was available ante-post at shorter than 66/1 pre-race. Of them, only El Bodon, who dead-heated for second, did much to suggest they should be any shorter. He'd not been seen since last June and is likely to build on what was quite a promising effort, though it's a stretch to suggest he'd have more than an outside chance at Newmarket.

There was a similar case in the Fred Darling, where the once-raced Elmalka still needed the experience and was doing her best work at the finish. She couldn't reach the ex-Italian Folgaria, beaten a neck and the same, but she would be short odds to turn the tables were they to meet again.

Folgaria maintained her unbeaten record in game fashion. She's likely to head to the French Guineas, though will need to improve further, as the Fred Darling form is again nothing out of the ordinary for the grade.

