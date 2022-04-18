A review of the action from Newbury on Easter Sunday as Charlie Appleby bossed proceedings once again.

Appleby duo enter Classic equation Charlie Appleby further strengthened his formidable Classic hand as Walk Of Stars touched off stablemate Hafit in the Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup British EBF Conditions Stakes at Newbury. Fresh from saddling five winners at Newmarket’s Craven meeting earlier in the week, Appleby enjoyed a treble at Newbury on Saturday and kept up his remarkable run at the Berkshire circuit on Sunday. Little over an hour after newcomer Life Of Dreams emerged as potential Oaks contender with a maiden success, Derby entrants Walk Of Stars and Hafit fought out the finish to the feature event on the card. Despite being placed at Group Three level, Hafit was second best in the market at 6/4 under William Buick, with Nottingham maiden winner Walk Of Stars the 4/5 favourite in the hands of James Doyle. The market ultimately proved spot-on, with Walk Of Stars coming with a late run to deny Hafit by a neck – and a rematch could be on the cards at York next month. Appleby’s assistant, Alex Merriam, said: “If the ground is sensible they could both go to the Dante. James was very happy with Walk Of Stars. The horse had only had two runs and will improve again. Both are in the Derby and will appreciate a bit more juice in the ground.”

Doyle added: “It’s hard to predict with this type of horse where he might end up, but what I did say to Alex is that he’s not slow by any means. He’s got speed and he picked up quickly when I asked him.” Dreams alive ahead of Oaks It was far more plain sailing for Life Of Dreams, who was cut to 14/1 from 20/1 for the Oaks after comfortably obliging as the 4/5 favourite in the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing Maiden Fillies’ Stakes under Buick. “She did everything right, it was all good, and I’m sure the Oaks will be considered,” said the rider. “I felt really comfortable throughout on ground that has tightened up since yesterday. If anything she got there a bit too easily.”

Rest of the action Andrew Balding and David Probert teamed up to win the Joe Mercer Memorial EBF Maiden Stakes with 7/2 chance Holguin. The son of Havana Grey was one of seven newcomers who faced the starter for the five-furlong opener and he registered a half-length verdict over Commander Straker, with 10/11 favourite Redemption Time only third. Balding said: “He is our first two-year-old runner of the season and we didn’t know what to expect. He’s one of four or five we have to go early while the rest need more time. He has plenty of scope and probably wants another furlong. “Our winner of this last year (Berkshire Shadow) went on to win the Coventry (at Royal Ascot) and it looks like this one wants six furlongs, too.”

