Graeme North on why the times at Newbury on Saturday point to the ground being much faster than the official description.

One of the topics I touched upon from last week’s Dublin Racing Festival in my Watch And Learn column that wasn’t really addressed elsewhere as far as I was aware was the state of the ground. It was unusually quick for February and - using Timeform’s going allowances as a guide, which compare finishing times to standard times after adjusting for weight carried, ability of the horses and, if necessary, weight-for-age - was not much slower than in 2019 when there were widespread grumbles that the ground at Leopardstown, particularly on the chase track, was too quick. Leopardstown reacted back then to try and avoid a repeat by promising that watering would begin earlier. Watering is no substitute for natural rainfall, of course, but with very little of that about and an agreement with the local authority (like that affecting Fakenham later this week) banning watering until March, Newbury’s latest Betfair Hurdle meeting was always going to be run on quick ground. The course gave the going officially as ‘Good, Good To Firm in places’, but the times suggest the ground was faster than that.

Before Saturday, Next Destination had run the fastest time in recent years over the Denman Chase trip but Zanza smashed that time by over eight seconds despite covering an additional thirty yards or so while Funambule Sivola posted the best time over the Game Spirit distance in the same timeframe by six seconds; and on the hurdles track big-race winner Aucunrisque pretty much repeated Zanza’s feat while Annual Invictus in the three-miler and Aslukgoes in the bumper also toppled earlier records. To put all this in historical context, Timeform rarely return the ground even as fast as good to firm in February. Catterick’s meeting earlier this month on February 4th was the first time since 2019 that good to firm had been used and you have to go back to 2015 to find the previous time. However, conditions were so fast at Newbury that Timeform called the going ‘Firm’. That description had been used only twice this century in February, once at Leicester (a track where the ground on the chase track is regularly far quicker than the hurdles track as it doesn’t get watered in the summer) in 2019 and before that Musselburgh in 2004. It's going to be interesting given these almost unique circumstances to see if the form holds up with Cheltenham on the horizon.