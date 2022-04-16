No Surprise as Vega wins opener

Max Vega earned 10/1 quotes from the sponsors and Betfair for the Paddy Power Yorkshire Cup after taking the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes.

Settled on the quarters of early leader Thunderous, the 9/2 winner was kicked to the front two out by Rob Hornby. A few rivals threatened to throw down a challenge but never had a chance with the Ralph Beckett's charge galloping on relentlessly to the line.

He had a length-and-three-quarters to spare over runner-up Raymond Tusk (15/2) with Stowell (8/1) third.