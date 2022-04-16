Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Grand National
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Max Vega is clear at Newbury
Max Vega is clear at Newbury

Newbury Saturday review: Max Vega strikes

By Sporting Life
14:08 · SAT April 16, 2022

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newbury where Max Vega landed the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes.

No Surprise as Vega wins opener

Max Vega earned 10/1 quotes from the sponsors and Betfair for the Paddy Power Yorkshire Cup after taking the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes.

Settled on the quarters of early leader Thunderous, the 9/2 winner was kicked to the front two out by Rob Hornby. A few rivals threatened to throw down a challenge but never had a chance with the Ralph Beckett's charge galloping on relentlessly to the line.

He had a length-and-three-quarters to spare over runner-up Raymond Tusk (15/2) with Stowell (8/1) third.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING