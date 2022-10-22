A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newbury where Max Vega beat Hamish in a St Simon Stakes thriller.

Vega too strong for Hamish 22/1 outsider Max Vega wore down 8/11 favourite Hamish to win the Virgin Bet St Simon Stakes. The pair went strongest through the race and the market leader held a marginal lead passing the furlong marker. However Rossa Ryan and the winner soon joined issue and were on top in the dying strides to win by a head. The pair came close together but the result was allowed to stand after a stewards' enquiry.

Max Vega finished second in this race last year and Isabelle Beckett, the winning trainer’s wife, expects a return trip to Newbury to be top of the five-year-old gelding’s agenda next term. She said: “He’s a little star and it’s all about the ground, he absolutely loves the soft. Rossa was confident he would keep the race. “He’s topped and tailed the season here with his win in the John Porter in the spring and now this. He’s part of the furniture and will remain in training and come back here for another crack at that race (John Porter).” Horris Hill winner Knight 25/1 for 2000 Guineas Knight made it two two from to win the Virgin Bet Horris Hill Stakes. The son of Mehmas had been a good winner on debut at Yarmouth last month and travelled sweetly behind the leaders for much of the contest. He squeezed through a gap between Grey's Monument and Ancestral Land over a furlong out and picked up well to put the race to bed under David Egan. At the line the 10/1 chance was a length-and-three-quarters clear of his rivals with 9/4 favourite Striking Star beaten soon after halfway for the Godolphin team. Paddy Power and Betfair gave Knight a quote for 25/1 for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas.

Ed Crisford, who trains the winner alongside father Simon, said: "It was hard to guess what he achieved on his first start but he’d trained well after it. His sister (Malavath) gets through this ground with a high knee action and we were hopeful he would. “He’s an exciting colt and probably a Guineas horse who will go for a trial – the Craven or the Greenham. The owners (KHK Racing Ltd) are having a great year, winning the Leger and the Mill Reef (with Eldar Eldarov and Sakheer respectively) and they have a few with us.” Egan added: “He’d definitely improved a lot since the time I last rode him. The ground was deep but he grabbed it and really galloped out on it. I liked his action and the way he put the race to bed.” Sunset shines in Radley Magical Sunset showed her rivals a clean pair of heels as she struck Listed gold in the Galloping To Give Stakes – better known as the Radley Stakes – at Newbury. Trained by Richard Hannon for owners Amo Racing, the Kodiac filly beat subsequent Mill Reef victor Sakheer on her racecourse debut at Windsor in August before contesting a couple of sales races and winning a Leicester conditions contest last time. She made the switch to Listed company with aplomb in Berkshire though, with James Doyle checking over his shoulder for possible rivals some way out before sending Magical Sunset about her business.

The filly’s response was impressive, coming home five lengths clear of Fully Wet, who just edged out Direct Security by a neck with the same distance to Secret Solace in fourth. Magical Sunset was given an initial quote of 33/1 by Betfair for next year’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas and Hannon said: “She’s a very good filly who deserved that. She was one of the nicest looking yearlings I’d ever seen when I viewed her with Ross (Doyle) at Goff’s. She’ll be in everything next year, and I hope there will be better to come.” Impact made in nursery Quantum Impact (11/4) defied the testing conditions to win the Renegade Brewery Nursery Handicap by two and a quarter lengths. Trained by Ralph Beckett and ridden by Andrea Atzeni, the son of Invincible Spirit kept on well to see off The Big Board with Fierce back in third. Beckett was represented by his wife Isabelle, who said: “We weren’t sure how he would be in the ground, but being out of a Galileo mare it proved to be no problem. “He’s a lovely athletic horse and was given a beautiful ride by Andrea. I imagine that will be it for the season.”

Opera on song for Balding The Conundrum Consulting EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes was hit by nine non-runners, leaving just seven to go to post for the mile affair. It looked as though there would be a royal winner as the King’s Value Added entered the final furlong in front, but 9/4 favourite Opera Forever arrived late on the scene to triumph by a neck. Winning trainer Andrew Balding said: “The dam (Opera Gal) had been disappointing but we always thought this was the nicest of her foals. She’s not unlike the mother who was a Listed winner and Group Three placed and stayed a mile and a half. We’ll see how she’s working in the spring. She’s by No Nay Never and will get a mile and a quarter.”