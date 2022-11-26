James Bowen’s mount, making her hurdling debut in the extended two-mile Listed contest, was a smart bumper winner last season and maintained her unbeaten record in fine style.

Luccia laid down a marker for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham when powering to a facile five-and-a-half-length success in the Play Coral “Racing-Super-Series” For Free Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Bowen said: “It was a decent performance. It suited me that there was a decent pace, as my mare dropped the bridle and was always quite settled. I had an ideal trip around and she jumped every hurdle perfectly. She is a decent mare and will be in the future.”

Henderson added: “It is quite brave to make your debut in a Listed race, but she has been very good at home. It wasn’t a big field and otherwise you can go somewhere and run in a mares’ maiden hurdle, you get 18 runners and it is a bit of a shock. It was just a nice place to come and they have done such a good job with the ground.

“We had to work on her hurdling early on and she did everything right.”

The Seven Barrows handler added: “She has enough to take on the boys but at the end of the day, I would like to think we will be looking at the Dawn Run at the Festival.”

Sky Bet make Luccia 4/1 from 8s for the Cheltenham feature and 16s from 40s for the Sky Bet Supreme.