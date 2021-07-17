Newbury Saturday preview: What the trainers say

Check out the views from connection of some of the leading players in Saturday's main races at Newbury including the Weatherbys Super Sprint.

3.00 bet365 Hackwood Stakes Owen Burrows - Tabdeed: “I’ve been very pleased with him since the Chipchase, and I was pleased with the run. He just got a bit tired in the last half a furlong – which he was entitled to. It’s a decent race, a Group Three, they’re not easy. Her Majesty’s horse (King’s Lynn) was a bit unlucky at Ascot a couple of times, and Diligent Harry was just in front of us at Newcastle. There are only seven in it, but you could make a case for all of them.” Clive Cox - Diligent Harry: “He’s having his first run on turf, and I’m hoping he can translate his promise and progress on the all-weather across to the turf,” said Cox. We’re very pleased with him. “He had an entry in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, but that would have been an ambitious step for a youngster who is progressing – and this made far more sense.”

Charlie Appleby - Royal Crusade (via www.godolphin.com): “He has been a little disappointing so far this year. We felt that stepping up to seven furlongs might suit in the Criterion Stakes, but things didn’t work out for him.” 3.40 Weatherbys Super Sprint Eve Johnson Houghton - Chipotle: "The draw is what it is. I think I’m happy enough with it – but if I’m not afterwards, I’ll let you know! We’re drawn near Vintage Clarets (22), who looks the obvious danger. I think we’re as good as it can be really. He’s in great form, and it will be perfect ground I should think, so we’re very hopeful.” Richard Fahey - Vintage Clouds: “He is a very quick horse, who I think will be helped by coming back in trip, and Chipotle has a penalty for the Royal Ascot win. We aren’t mob-handed this year for once, but you only need one runner if it’s the right one. It’s been a lucky race for me, and Vintage Clarets has a lot of natural speed.”