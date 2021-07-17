Newbury Saturday preview: What the trainers say

Check out the views from connection of some of the leading players in Saturday's main races at Newbury including the Weatherbys Super Sprint.
Owen Burrows - Tabdeed: “I’ve been very pleased with him since the Chipchase, and I was pleased with the run. He just got a bit tired in the last half a furlong – which he was entitled to. It’s a decent race, a Group Three, they’re not easy. Her Majesty’s horse (King’s Lynn) was a bit unlucky at Ascot a couple of times, and Diligent Harry was just in front of us at Newcastle. There are only seven in it, but you could make a case for all of them.”
Clive Cox - Diligent Harry: “He’s having his first run on turf, and I’m hoping he can translate his promise and progress on the all-weather across to the turf,” said Cox. We’re very pleased with him.
“He had an entry in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, but that would have been an ambitious step for a youngster who is progressing – and this made far more sense.”
Charlie Appleby - Royal Crusade (via www.godolphin.com): “He has been a little disappointing so far this year. We felt that stepping up to seven furlongs might suit in the Criterion Stakes, but things didn’t work out for him.”
Eve Johnson Houghton - Chipotle: "The draw is what it is. I think I’m happy enough with it – but if I’m not afterwards, I’ll let you know! We’re drawn near Vintage Clarets (22), who looks the obvious danger. I think we’re as good as it can be really. He’s in great form, and it will be perfect ground I should think, so we’re very hopeful.”
Richard Fahey - Vintage Clouds: “He is a very quick horse, who I think will be helped by coming back in trip, and Chipotle has a penalty for the Royal Ascot win. We aren’t mob-handed this year for once, but you only need one runner if it’s the right one. It’s been a lucky race for me, and Vintage Clarets has a lot of natural speed.”
Jonathan Portman - Sienna Bonnie: “She ran well at Windsor last time out and has been in really good form since. The Super Sprint has been the target for a while, but we are hoping for as much sunshine as possible to dry out the ground – the last two or three times she’s run, the ground hasn’t quite been as quick as she would have liked.
“She’s up against it with those with higher ratings, such as Chipotle, and it won’t be an easy task, but we’re looking forward to it”
Tom Dascombe - Delmona: "She has been in great form since Newmarket and is a very straightforward and easy filly at home. She is lightly raced, but a big field should suit her.
“She’s got a nice weight (8st 9lb) to run off. She’s not that well in on ratings, but we do think there’s more to come from her and are expecting a big race.”