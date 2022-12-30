Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's action at Newbury.

12.40 Coral Racing Club Join For Free 'Introductory' Hurdle Jet Powered, second in the ante-post lists for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in March, continues his education at Newbury on Saturday. Nicky Henderson is keen not to ask too many questions too early of the Joe Donnelly-owned five-year-old, who was a very impressive 11-length winner on his hurdling debut at Newbury in November. He faces 10 rivals and Henderson will be hoping he has a credible challenger to Facile Vega in the Festival opener in March should all go according to plan. “The aim has always been to be patient and go steady with him because he’s quite an ‘enthusiastic’ horse at home which is why we aren’t putting him straight in at the deep end and I don’t want to overface him at this stage of his career,” said Henderson in his Unibet blog. “That said, he is a very nice horse, as we all saw last time, and I hope he will develop into a high-class animal. “This is another part of the learning process and we’ll know more after this.” His chief rival may well be Gary Moore’s Inneston. He won a French AQPS bumper at Le Mans, beating Irish Point. The runner-up subsequently joined Gordon Elliott and was a head second to Marine Nationale in the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle on his most recent outing.



3.00 Coral Challow Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) Paul Nicholls is poised to unleash Hermes Allen on Newbury as he attempts to win the Coral Challow Novices’ Hurdle for the third year in a row. The champion trainer has targeted the race with some of his stable’s finest talent over the years, with Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Denman landing the spoils in 2006 and recent King George VI Chase victor Bravemansgame scoring two years ago. Stage Star made it back-to-back victories for the Ditcheat handler 12 months ago and now he looks for his fifth win overall in the Grade One contest with the unbeaten Hermes Allen. The five-year-old, who cost £350,000 following a victory between the flags at Kirkistown, bolted up by 27 lengths on his debut at Stratford and added to his tally in emphatic style at Cheltenham in November, making all for a nine-length victory in a competitive-looking Grade Two contest. “He looks to have a decent chance of completing the hat-trick for the yard in this Grade One race following the success of Bravemansgame in 2020 and Stage Star last year. Like them, Hermes Allen is on an upward curve having won both his starts for us from the front,” Nicholls told Betfair. “He surprised me a bit by winning easily on his debut at Stratford as he hadn’t shown much at home but he has sharpened up no end since then, was impressive in a stronger race at Cheltenham and has improved a fair bit since. “Hermes Allen schooled on Thursday morning and is in great shape. While this is the slowest ground he has raced on this season, it’s encouraging that he handled soft going in his point-to-points.”