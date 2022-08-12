Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's big-race action at Newbury.

BetVictor Georffrey Freer Stakes preview Royal Ascot runner-up Zechariah bids to bounce back from a disappointing run at Newmarket in the BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury on Saturday. The Nathaniel colt, who proved too strong for subsequent Irish Derby hero Westover at Newbury last season, was beaten a nose by Eldar Eldarov in the Queen’s Vase in June and was subsequently sent off favourite for the Bahrain Trophy at the July meeting. Martyn and Freddie Meade’s charge had to settle for a slightly underwhelming fourth place at Headquarters, but hopes are high that he can get back on the winning trail this weekend.

“We’re really excited about running him,” said Freddie Meade. “You can put a bit of a line through his last run at Newmarket, I think that was trainer error – we ran him back too soon after Ascot. “We found out as a two-year-old not too run him back too quick, but he seemed to be bouncing after Ascot. Unfortunately when we got to the races he just wasn’t himself. We’ve been happy with him since and hopefully he goes to Newbury with a very good chance.” Zechariah is the only three-year-old in a field of five declared for the Group Three contest, with the quintet headed by the Ismail Mohammed-trained Away He Goes. Another previous course winner, the six-year-old drops in class and distance after finishing fifth in the Goodwood Cup last month. Mohammed said: “He is in great form, good shape. It is our plan to run in the Group Three this weekend and then off to Australia. If he does well on Saturday, I think he will go and race in Australia.” Outbox (Archie Watson), Universal Order (David Simcock) and Silence Please (Andrew Balding) are the other hopefuls.

