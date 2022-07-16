Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's action at Newbury including the Weatherbys Super Sprint.
Minzaal bids to bounce back from Royal Ascot disappointment in the bet365 Hackwood Stakes. The 2020 Gimcrack winner only made it to the racecourse on two occasions last season, but a third place on Champions Day at Ascot offered significant hope for the future.
With a creditable comeback run in the 1895 Duke of York Stakes under his belt, connections were anticipating a bold showing in the Platinum Jubilee last month, but he finished 13th of the 24 runners.
Trainer Owen Burrows feels the application of cheek pieces may have backfired in Berkshire and with the headgear taken off, he is hopeful Minzaal will show his true colours in Saturday’s Group Three.
“Obviously we were a bit disappointed with him at Royal Ascot, but to be fair to the horse it’s the first time he’s finished out of the frame,” said the Lambourn-based trainer. “Jim (Crowley) just felt he travelled a bit too well and didn’t quite see his race out. We thought it was a big day and didn’t want to leave any stone unturned, but the cheek pieces might have lit him up too much. He was still only beaten about four lengths. We’re in a little bit calmer waters on Saturday and we’re hopeful he can get back on track.”
Last year’s Hackwood heroine Happy Romance returns to defend her crown – turning out just a week after being beaten less than six lengths into eighth place in the July Cup at Newmarket. Richard Hannon’s filly had previous finished seventh in the Platinum Jubilee, before which she was placed in Saudi Arabia and Dubai.
Hannon said: “She’s a good, tough filly and we hope she will run well.”
The David Evans-trained Rohaan returned from a spell in the wilderness to register back-to-back wins in the Wokingham Stakes at the Royal meeting on his latest outing.
The Welsh handler is now keeping his fingers crossed his stable star can continue his resurgence on Saturday under Hollie Doyle, who partners the four-year-old for the first time.
“He seems to be just as well as he was before Ascot. Let’s hope we’ve got to the bottom of his problem and he can be a bit more consistent because the ability is there,” said Evans. “I ride him most days and he feels good, so we’re looking forward to it. They’re saying it’s good ground, so they must be watering it well. I can’t see it being rock hard, anyway, so I wouldn’t be blaming the ground or the draw (stall two). Hollie started with me and I can’t believe what she’s done and what she’s still doing. It’s nice to get her on and it will be great if she performs on him.”
Charlie Appleby steps Man Of Promise back up in distance after finishing in midfield behind Australian speedball Nature Strip in the King’s Stand last month.
“Man Of Promise has come out of Royal Ascot well. On the draw side of things, he was probably challenged there,” the trainer told the Godolphin website. “This race looks a good opportunity for him to get his head back in front and I feel he is going there in great order. If he brings anywhere near his Dubai form to the table, it should make him very competitive.”
Go Bears Go is another horse looking to put a Royal Ascot no-show behind him, having failed to fire when a leading fancy for the Commonwealth Cup.
His trainer, David Loughnane, said: “We are really happy with him. He didn’t run his race at Ascot. He just over-heated on the day. Whether it was the occasion or whatever, it was just not him at all. We kind of knew in the parade ring he wasn’t himself that day and so we just put a line through it. He’s in great form and I couldn’t be happier with him. It is a competitive-looking Group Three and he has every right to be there.”
Other contenders in a fiercely-competitive affair include Diligent Harry (Clive Cox), Run To Freedom (Henry Candy) and Chil Chil (Andrew Balding), with the latter running for the first time since finishing third in Haydock’s Sprint Cup in September.
“She has been off a while which is a concern, but her work has been up to the usual high standard and it looks a strong race,” said Balding. “I would hope she can be competitive, despite the fact she has been off for a long while.”
With four wins in the last eight renewals of the Weatherbys Super Sprint, Richard Hannon is fast catching up with his father, Richard Hannon senior, who won the race on seven occasions. Bidding for a fourth win in five years, the Herridge handler has another strong hand, saddling five of the 21 declared for Saturday’s valuable five-furlong Newbury dash.
Miami Girl, who has won two of her four starts for Kia Joorabchian’s Amo Racing, was a fair fifth to Dramatised in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and followed up with victory in a three-runner conditions event for fillies at Windsor.
“Miami Girl is in good nick,” said Hannon. “She ran well in the Queen Mary and obviously won at Windsor – she got more experience there and we have been very happy with her. That wasn’t an easy race, but she has had a nice break between then and now and she has been going very well at home.”
Swift Asset has had just two runs, both at Windsor, building on his debut fifth over six furlongs before winning a restricted maiden over the minimum trip with some ease.
“Swift Asset is a very nice horse and he will run very well,” said the confident trainer.
Armour Propre, touched off in a maiden at Carlisle on her second start, is another string to the yard’s bow, and Hannon added: “She is a nice filly. She is quite quick and I have been very pleased with her.
“She was just beaten a head and deserves to take her chance in a race like this and this race is framed for horses like her.”
Julie Wood has been one of the yard’s mainstay owners and tasted success in this race with If Paradise in 2003. Her distinctive red and green silks will be carried by Hayley Turner, who partners Land Of Summer, a Brighton debut scorer who drops back in trip after being beaten seven lengths in the Albany at Ascot.
“We are happy with Land Of Summer, but she has got a bit to do. She is a tough filly. We have won it a few times, as had Julie Wood,” said Hannon. “So, along with Galore, who ran all right over six (furlongs) last time, we have a few chances with the usual sort of culprits. Our horses like that local track and without having a megastar, we still have chances of winning.”
The likely favourite is the David O’Meara-trained Maria Branwell, who followed up a debut win at Thirsk with victory in the competitive National Stakes at Sandown, but lost her unbeaten record when third in the Queen Mary. The North Yorkshire handler also saddles Hamilton scorer Not For Profit, and said: “Maria Branwell has been in good form since Ascot, we’re really happy with her.
“Her form looks rock solid, she’s got a nice weight (8st 11lb) and hopefully it will suit her well. Not For Profit didn’t do a lot wrong at Hamilton, he won his maiden up there nicely. He probably wouldn’t be as precocious as Maria, but he’s a good horse and hopefully he can pick up some prize money.”
The Archie Watson-trained Eddie’s Boy, third to Little Big Bear in the Windsor Castle at the Royal meeting, filled the same position when chasing home Rocket Rodney in the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown a fortnight ago.
Tom Palin, racing manager for Middleham Park Racing who own the colt, believes Hollie Doyle’s mount was a little unlucky last time out.
“This is the Super Sprint and we call this horse ‘Fast Eddie’ – he’s super quick,” said Palin. “On official ratings and weightings, we got a bit to find with David O’Meara’s horse, who has been quite impressive, but I wouldn’t really want to swap our horse for too many others in the race.
“In the Dragon Stakes he got a bit tightened up on the rail and probably could have finished second, that’s certainly what Hollie felt, and the Windsor Castle was a good run as well. I think the track at Newbury would be a positive, the slight negative would be the draw as we’re 21 of 21, which is not necessarily the place to be. But we can’t do anything about that and hopefully we go there with leading claims.”
Rogue Spirit, winner of two of his three starts and beaten a neck in the other, represents Tom Clover.
“It’s always been the plan since we bought the horse to try to go to the Weatherbys Super Sprint,” said the Newmarket handler “It’s a race I very much like and it’s a nice one for us to target with two-year-old horses and have a crack at some good prize-money. He seems very well. His form has worked out really well and he seems in good form at home.”
