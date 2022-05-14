Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's action at Newbury including the BetVictor London Gold Cup.

2.45 BetVictor London Gold Cup Handicap George Baker has no concerns about switching back to turf with the hat-trick-seeking Surrey Mist in Saturday’s BetVictor London Gold Cup. The 10-furlong contest has a rich tradition for producing multiple big handicap and Group-race winners, with the likes of four-time Group One hero Al Kazeem (2011) and dual Group Two scorer Time Test (2015) among previous victors. Surrey Mist opened his campaign with two wins on the all-weather at Lingfield and Kempton, and will be having just his second turf start. “He has pleased us in his runs this year, albeit on the all-weather and we have no worries about going back on turf at all,” said Baker. “He is a horse who did very well physically over the winter. We liked him as a two-year-old last year and he ran a nice race on debut. We were obviously delighted with the manner of his two wins this year and last time out that form has been well franked.

“He probably got the run of the race being close to the pace off a slow pace, but I think he is a very straightforward, progressive young horse. It is decent prize-money and we’ll take our chance – although we are more than hopeful of a big run. It is an open contest which befits the prize-money, but it is good to have horses like this to run in races like this. We head there full of hope.” Red Vineyard has also won two of his three career starts, having scored at Sandown off a mark of 78 last month. William Muir and Chris Grassick hope the son of Slade Power, who is a half-brother to the top-class Red Cadeaux, will develop into a Pattern-race performer in due course. Muir said: “He is in great shape and has just kept improving, which he will do because that family just get better – and he will be even better this time next year. He has come out of that Sandown race very well and is showing he is in very good form, so it seems the right race to go for. He has had a few weeks since the last one and you couldn’t ask for anything better from him. “He is now rated 83 as they have put him up 5lb. Red Cadeaux became a very good horse and his two brothers were smart – Amazing Red was rated 102 at his best and White Desert was a very high-class horse.Red Vineyard has done something they never did – they did not win at two first time out, but I felt he lost his strength in his second race last year. “He is a horse who could well, in time, develop into the next Red Cadeaux. That is what we are hoping, but he will have to go out and prove that. He is still a frame of a horse and when he fills that frame he could be a Group horse – he has got that look.”

Richard Hannon saddles a trio. Marsoul had three runs in quick succession last month and got off the mark last time at Nottingham, Razzle Dazzle was fourth of six on his Newmarket reappearance and the maiden Zoom, who was not beaten far at Goodwood. Hannon said: “Marsoul won really nicely at Nottingham, he travelled great, I couldn’t actually believe he ran badly at Newbury the time before. He’s a nice horse, he’s progressive and this is a nice spot for him. I was pleased with Razzle Dazzle’s first run. He’d have a chance and Zoom ran very well at Newbury in his novice race before he got qualified for handicaps, so all three of them would have significant chances.” 4.30 Haras De Bouquetot Fillies' Trial Stakes John and Thady Gosden have a strong hand in the Haras De Bouquetot Fillies’ Trial Stakes as their exciting filly Nashwa puts her Cazoo Oaks aspirations to the test under Hollie Doyle in the 10-furlong Listed contest. The daughter of Frankel is a general 12/1 chance in the Oaks market following an impressive six-and-a-half-length win at Haydock last month. And with the Clarehaven team already having the top of the betting covered with Musidora winner Emily Upjohn, they could have a real stranglehold on the Epsom Classic if Nashwa impresses on Saturday in her first attempt at a mile and a quarter. As well as having an entry for Epsom, the Imad Al Sagar-owned three-year-old also figures among the list of possibles for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, and Thady Gosden believes this weekend will tell the team plenty about where they head next with the talented filly. “She won well on reappearance at Haydock over the mile. It’s obviously a step up in grade for her, but she has come on for the run and we’ve been really happy with her at home,” he said. “Obviously we’ll know where we are after the race in terms of where we’re heading, whether up to a mile and a half or stay at a mile and a quarter. She’s a very likeable filly, who is always trying to please. She has a good mind and tries her heart out, like all Frankel’s seem to.” Nashwa is joined in the line-up by stablemate Bouquet and her joint-trainer is optimistic a line can put through her disappointing end to last season in the Fillies’ Mile. He continued: “The Fillies’ Mile was a big jump in class for her at the end of last year, but she’s done well over the winter and she’ll appreciate the step up in trip. We’ll see how she gets on.”

2.10 Al Rayan Stakes Elsewhere on the high-class card, Scope bids to back up his French Group One success as he makes his seasonal debut in the Al Rayan Stakes. The Group Three contest, commonly known as the Aston Park Stakes, has attracted a select field of six, with Ralph Beckett’s representative out to frank the form that saw him win the Prix Royal-Oak at ParisLongchamp when last seen in October. That win came on very soft ground over half a furlong short of two miles and underfoot conditions are expected to be much quicker over a mile and a half. Sixth in the St Leger last season, Scope is on a hat-trick after taking the Listed Noel Murless at Ascot prior to his victory in Paris, and jockey Rob Hornby is looking forward to renewing his partnership with the four-year-old. He said: “I’m delighted to be getting back on board him, he’s been a bit of a superstar regarding my career. He gave me my first Group One win and that was a huge thing for me. He’s a horse who’s been fantastic, though he’s never really got the rub of the green, I think. In the St Leger he was a little bit slowly away. For an inexperienced horse, the day and the occasion might have got to him a little bit. It was a big crowd that day and he got a little bit worked up in the stalls which is very uncharacteristic of him. “He just missed the break slightly and for a horse whose stamina is key, the last thing you want is to be making up ground when the race is quickening away from you. I was delighted to see a drop of rain (earlier in the week) – that will be perfect for him. “I’ve managed to have a few sits on him in the mornings and he feels great. I sat on him about 10 days ago and I said to Ralph that I think he’s there, he’s fit, so I’m really excited to see where we are with him.”

