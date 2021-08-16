Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's action at Newbury including Roger Varian on Dubai Poet.

Dubai Poet bids to secure his second Newbury victory in the Virgin Bet Horris Hill Stakes. A promising fourth on his racecourse debut in August, Roger Varian’s youngster was odds-on to open his account at the second time of asking the following month – and did so in some style. The Lope De Vega colt then had to make do with minor honours when third behind Coroebus in Newmarket’s Autumn Stakes a fortnight ago, and his trainer is anticipating another bold showing on Saturday.

Varian said: “He ran well at Newmarket in the Autumn Stakes. He didn’t quite see out the stiff mile that day, and the return to seven furlongs on testing ground should be right up his street. It looks a strong renewal – as it ought to be – but he ought to run very well, I think.” Dubai Poet’s rivals include the Charlie Appleby-trained Noble Truth, who drops down in class after finishing second in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp this month. Appleby told www.godolphin.com: “We were obviously delighted with Noble Truth’s performance in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, when he showed that he can cope with heavy ground. He looks the one to beat if he can bring that level of form to the table again.” Light Infantry (David Simcock) and Cresta (Martyn Meade) also merit consideration in a competitive affair. Appleby is responsible for the likely favourite in the other Group Three on the card – the Virgin Bet St Simon Stakes. Siskany has won four of his seven starts to date and certainly looks ready for a step up to Pattern level, judged on his clear-cut success in the Old Rowley Cup at Newmarket on his latest appearance.