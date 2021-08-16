Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's meeting at Newbury including William Haggas on Al Aasy.

Newbury Saturday preview: What the trainers say Al Aasy warms up for a potential tilt at the Qipco Champion Stakes when he has his first start since being gelded at Newbury on Saturday. The son of Sea The Stars looked destined for the top after registering back-to-back Group Three victories at the Berkshire venue in the spring, and was the 7-4 favourite to make a successful Group One debut in the Coronation Cup at Epsom. But after travelling smoothly into contention, Al Aasy was outbattled by the admirable Pyledriver, and he was then again beaten a neck by Sir Ron Priestley when odds-on for Newmarket’s Princess of Wales’s Stakes.

With connections deciding to take drastic action after that defeat, William Haggas’ four-year-old makes his first appearance in more than two months in the Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup, and his trainer is hoping he can earn himself a possible appearance on Champions Day. “Since we gelded Al Aasy, this was the race I always had in my mind for him, but I do think he wants soft ground,” said Haggas. “I’m pleased to get him back on the track, but he’ll be a bit rusty. I harbour this desire to have a crack at the Champion Stakes over a mile and a quarter on heavy ground if that is what happens, so he needs a run. He’ll be better for the race, but I think he’ll run a good race.” Al Aasy’s four rivals include his stablemate Ilaraab, who bids to bounce back from a disappointing performance when joint-favourite for last month’s Ebor at York. Haggas added: “Ilaraab never looked happy in the Ebor. He was drawn wide, and it was almost game over really. Tom (Marquand) said he took a false step at the top of the straight, and that was it. We’ll see how we get on – Tom’s on board, and we’ve put cheekpieces on him. We need to find out where he’s at, because he was such a nice horse last year and started well this season in the Jorvik (Handicap), but then he’s tailed off – so we need to get on with him and make his mind up a bit.” Andrew Balding’s course winner Foxes Tales, David Simcock’s outsider Ad Infinitum and Sir Michael Stoute’s Winter Hill Stakes scorer Solid Stone complete the field.