Streets Of Gold is out to maintain his unbeaten record in Saturday's Group Three Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes.

Eve Johnson Houghton’s unbeaten son of Havana Gold is bidding for a sixth consecutive victory and is one of 12 entered in Newbury’s feature race on Saturday who hold entries in the QIPCO 2,000 Guineas. Streets of Gold has been a flag bearer for Johnson Houghton’s Berkshire yard, winning five races as a two-year-old including the €300,000 Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sales Stakes. The trainer is pleased with how preparations have gone so far this year, saying: “He is really well; he has wintered well so I’m very happy with him. He's not the biggest horse and he hasn't grown, but he's filled out and muscled up. He seems in great form. He has never been a flashy work horse, but he’s been working much better this year, so we are very pleased with him. It’s no easy feat to win five on the bounce, he just kept rolling and getting better and better.

"The Greenham is a great starting point for him, I love Newbury as a racecourse, it is just down the road from us. Historically it’s a fantastic race, my father won it a couple of times.” After handling sticky ground conditions at The Curragh, connections have no real concerns regarding ground, however, top of the ground would be most preferable for Streets of Gold who will once again be partnered by Charlie Bishop. The Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes entries are headed by another locally trained contender in Chaldean. Trained by Andrew Balding for owners Juddmonte, Johnson-Houghton identified the son of Frankel as a leading contender. “It is a very hot renewal of the Greenham, Chaldean looked very impressive when winning the Dewhurst well, he would be the obvious danger," she said. “If Streets of Gold wins the Greenham or runs well in the Greenham he will be heading for the English 2,000 Guineas. I would be very confident that he would handle the undulations at Newmarket, he is a very balanced horse. I have no concerns with trip, his pedigree suggests he will stay but he has shown so much speed, we can drop him back in trip if necessary.”