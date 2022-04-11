An impressive winner of the Autumn Stakes over the Rowley Mile in the autumn, the Dubawi colt is one of two leading Guineas contenders for the trainer along with the unbeaten Native Trail.

With the latter heading for Wednesday’s bet365 Craven Stakes, Appleby had stated his intention to give Coroebus his trial run for the season’s first Classic at Newbury this weekend – but the Moulton Paddocks handler has had a change of heart.

“Coroebus worked very well on Saturday and we decided afterwards that there was not much to potentially gain by running him in a trial,” Appleby said on the Godolphin website. On the back of the work he showed us over the weekend, we are happy to head straight into the Guineas following a racecourse gallop.”

Appleby also confirmed his Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner Modern Games will bid for Classic honours in France without the aid of a prep run.

He added: “We’re very pleased with his preparation. We spoke about whether to send him to Newcastle for a trial there (Burradon Stakes on Friday), but we’ve decided we’ll head straight to France with him for the French Guineas.”