Newbury Saturday preview and tips

MIGHTY MOTH (11.55 Newbury)

This looks a thin renewal of a prize won in recent seasons by Le Bague Au Roi, Floressa, Elle Et Belle and Luccia. Manimole is hardly your typical contender for a race of this nature, having already run 15 times over hurdles. I got the sense that her ‘career-best’ effort last time, when a clear-cut winner of a mares-only novice over this track and trip, came in a race which fell apart in behind.

Isabella Bea has completed a hat-trick in run-of-the-mill handicaps, while Belle Of Annandale (a 17-race, 64-rated maiden on the Flat) steps up in grade having won minor events at Perth and Musselburgh, in between a heavy defeat at Hexham. Hardly stuff that screams stellar Listed contest, is it?

As such, Noel Williams may have landed on a gilt-edged opportunity for Mighty Moth to break her hurdles duck and bag that all-important black type success at the second time of asking.

Her first, against the colts and geldings at Ascot a month ago, didn’t have Timeform’s stop-watch enthusiasts going ga-ga, but that was more down to the fact they crawled through the early stages. While beaten a dozen lengths into third, time may well show she was pitched in deep against two expensive point-to-point recruits who are likely to go on to bigger and better things.

The short-head runner-up Tellherthename bolted up at Huntingdon last weekend to earn a BHA mark of 130 and was quickly labelled “the best I’ve ever ridden” by Kielan Woods. We’ve yet to see the winner Jango Baie reappear, but given his trainer Nicky Henderson used that same Ascot race to launch the hurdling careers of Altior and My Tent Or Yours, he’ll surely be pointed at Graded targets before long.

Mighty Moth, in turn, pulled well clear of the remainder, who’ve done their bit to advertise the form since, including the sixth, who was a well-backed winner at Uttoxeter on Sunday. Back against fellow mares and fillies now, this race looks a fair bit weaker for all it has Listed status.

The Inside Word

“I was delighted with her Ascot run, where she had nearly £400,000 worth of gelding in front of her. I didn’t really want to take on the boys but I felt it was the right track for her getting her started over hurdles. I can’t believe she’s still a maiden! She’s never run a bad race, including in her three bumpers. I really fancied her in the last of those at Cheltenham in April and couldn’t believe it when she got beaten. She just ran into one on the day. I purposely left a little bit to work on after Ascot and, granted the usual improvement, I expect to have a very good chance." - Noel Williams, trainer