Newbury Saturday news | Mister Sketch to kick off Wathnan career in Mill Reef Stakes

Mister Sketch will be sporting the colours of Wathnan Racing when he returns to Newbury for the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes.

The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained youngster – who is one of 14 confirmed for the Group Two event – was narrowly beaten at the Berkshire track on debut in July before setting the record straight in style at Salisbury last month. There the strapping son of Territories romped to an emphatic nine-and-a-half-length success which alerted his new ownership team to his potential and they are excited to see him take the leap into deeper waters when he wears their silks for the first time on Saturday afternoon. “The team is very excited to have one with Eve,” said Richard Brown, racing adviser to the owners. “He’s a lovely, big horse and I was really taken with him when I went to see him and we’re looking forward to seeing him run in the Mill Reef. “He’s a big lad and whatever he does this year, I’ll be really surprised if he doesn’t do better next year.”

