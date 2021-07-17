Sporting Life
Real World sweeps past Derab
Real World sweeps past Derab

Newbury Saturday review: Real World strikes again

By David Ord
14:16 · SAT July 17, 2021

Real compensation for bin Suroor

Jockey Marco Ghiani saluted the crowd as Real World crossed the line to win the bet365 Stakes.

The jockey endured a few anxious moments as Martin Harley aboard Derab ensured he was caught in a pocket and when that rival quickened clear at the furlong pole, his mount had a battle on his hooves.

However Saeed bin Suroor's charge found a neat change of gear of his own to cut down the rival and win, going away, by a length-and-a-quarter.

The winner landed the Royal Hunt Cup last time for this jockey who said afterwards: "I really love him, he’s a really special horse and is still improving. He was stepping up in grade and trip and still did it easily. I think he can go up another step."

The winner is 6s from 8s with Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair for the Golden Mile at Goodwood.

13:50 Newbury Full result and FREE video replay

1 8 Real World (IRE) 15/8 f

2 9 Derab 2/1

3 1 Solid Stone (IRE) 9/1

Winning Trainer: S bin Suroor. Winning Jockey: Marco Ghiani

It was swift compensation for the winning trainer who lost the opening bet365 EBF Novice Stakes in the stewards' room.

Home City was first past the post for the trainer under Louis Steward but hung to his left inside the distance and took the runner-up, Tropez Power, with him.

At the line a neck separated the pair but the officials ruled there was sufficient interference to reverse the placings.

Home City beats Tropez Power (right) but loses it in the stewards' room
Home City beats Tropez Power (right) but loses it in the stewards' room

13:15 Newbury Full Result and free video replay

1 17 Tropez Power (IRE) 9/1

2 6 Home City (IRE) 10/3 f

3 10 Mystery Monarch 8/1R

Winning Trainer: R Hannon. Winning Jockey: S De Sousa

