Newbury Saturday review: Real World strikes again

Real compensation for bin Suroor

Jockey Marco Ghiani saluted the crowd as Real World crossed the line to win the bet365 Stakes.

The jockey endured a few anxious moments as Martin Harley aboard Derab ensured he was caught in a pocket and when that rival quickened clear at the furlong pole, his mount had a battle on his hooves.

However Saeed bin Suroor's charge found a neat change of gear of his own to cut down the rival and win, going away, by a length-and-a-quarter.

The winner landed the Royal Hunt Cup last time for this jockey who said afterwards: "I really love him, he’s a really special horse and is still improving. He was stepping up in grade and trip and still did it easily. I think he can go up another step."

The winner is 6s from 8s with Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair for the Golden Mile at Goodwood.