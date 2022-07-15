The Listed six-furlong contest comprised six runners, yet Andrew Balding’s representative found all sorts of trouble, with his path blocked twice at crucial stages.

However, the title-chasing jockey managed to make the right decision at the right time, easing through a gap as Rogue Lightning edged left and he got up in the dying strides to record a length success from that rival.

The Isa Salman Al Khalifa-owned son of Havana Gold had also overcome trouble in running to score at Beverley before finishing fourth in the five-furlong Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot.

Buick briefly got that déjà vu feeling with a furlong and a half to race, before switching right and darting through the gap, with the colt much better value than the winning margin suggested.

“I was thinking what I was going to say afterwards when the gap didn’t arrive!” quipped a smiling Buick to the trainer after unsaddling.

“It was one of those things. I just had to wait for my run and he won snug in the end. Upped to six furlongs really suited him today and he’s got a lovely mind as well.”