Despite climbing temperatures and an Amber Heat Warning throughout much of Britain, the Berkshire track envisage no problems.

Clerk of the course Keith Ottersen said: “The temperature range is similar from Thursday through to Sunday, somewhere around 31C to 33C with potentially it peaking at 34C to 35C.

“There is nothing in doubt, as while we are in an Amber Heat Warning, everything is fine.

“Everybody is happy with the mitigations in place, with equine and cooling of the participants, keeping jockeys cool etc.

“From a horse welfare point of view, we have increased water stations and we have good water pressure.

“Horses will be cooled before and after racing. We will probably minimise the time in the parade ring prior to racing and keep the horses in shady areas.

“We may not use the winner’s enclosure. We might, but may not, so we can just unsaddle, cool them and get them away as soon as possible. We have added people to replenish, move water and get horses cooled as quickly as possible.”