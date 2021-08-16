While Fiddlerontheroof only walked around the Newbury pre-parade ring on Tuesday morning, Copperhead galloped on the track over a mile and a half in company with stablemate Lostintranslation.

The seven-year-old is set to lead a three-strong Tizzard challenge in the Ladbrokes Trophy on Saturday week, with Copperhead and Mister Malarky also in contention.

The Dorset-based team endured a largely disappointing season last term, but have kicked off the current campaign in excellent form, with Fiddlerontheroof’s comeback victory at Carlisle a highlight.

Shortly after the pair’s workout, Joe Tizzard said: “That was ideal. We didn’t want them to gallop too hard – we just wanted them to have a nice experience, get loaded up in the lorry and have an away-day to make them fitter.

“Both have got big engines and in their homework it looks like they are back. We would have liked to have got a run into Copperhead, but from his mark we have to run (in the Ladbrokes Trophy).

“Fiddlerontheroof would be the one – he’s joint favourite and deserves to be. Copperhead needs to bounce back and Mister Malarky is in good order and also an intended runner. The Ladbrokes Trophy is one of the top races in the calendar and we’re very keen to support it.”

It is two years since Lostintranslation last got his head in front in 2019 Betfair Chase at Haydock.

He went on to finish third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup four months later, but was bitterly disappointing in four starts last season and has plenty to prove as a result.