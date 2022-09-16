A review of the action from Friday's meeting at Newbury where Crystallium sparked Classic dreams.

Storm shines for Balding Andrew Balding’s regally-bred Stormbuster created a minor surprise with a runaway win in the Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions Stakes at Newbury. By the exalted stallion Dubawi and out of the Group Two-winning mare Barshiba, Stormbuster is a full brother to owner/breeder Jeff Smith’s Juddmonte International winner Arabian Queen.Given that he had already had three runs and was still to break his maiden, though, he was sent off at 6-1 in just a four-runner field. Charlie Appleby’s impressive debut scorer Highbank was the 8/13 favourite but Ryan Moore was just about the first to start sending out distress signals. Richard Hannon’s Classic was also highly regarded but neither of the market leaders could get anywhere near Stormbuster, who made all under David Probert.

Second in Listed company last time out, the step up to a mile appeared to suited him and he looks set to test his mettle at the highest level in Doncaster’s Vertem Futurity Stakes next month. “We thought from day one that he could be very useful and with each run he has been getting there and getting there,” said Smith. “I thought we bumped into one at Salisbury (Flying Honours), and was pretty hopeful today. “He’s in the Futurity at Doncaster and if he runs again this year, that will be the race. But looking at the way he just did it, you would have to think he will go there.” Smith added that his star mare, July Cup winner Alcohol Free, would run in the Champion Stakes before heading to the sales. Clover has Guineas dream Tom Clover may have a 1000 Guineas contender on his hands as Crystallium maintained her unbeaten record in the Dubai Duty Free Full Of Surprises British EBF Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Newbury. A winner at Chelmsford on her debut, she had missed several engagements since due to unsuitable ground but Clover has clearly done the right thing in looking after her. Giving weight away all round to some promising types, David Egan’s mount looked to face a tall order when the only other previous winner in the field, Wyoming, shot clear. However, Crystallium stuck to her task well and won going away by a length. Paddy Power cut the winner to 33/1 from 50s for Newmarket. “She looked like she’d strengthened up since her first run, and she did a good bit of work the other day with a decent filly,” said Clover. “She’s still quite unfurnished and will get a mile next year. I don’t want her to run on extremes of ground, but if she’s all right she’ll go for the Oh So Sharp (October 7, Newmarket).”

Tregoning excited by Skysail Marcus Tregoning has a rich history with Newbury’s Haynes, Hanson & Clark card and while he was not represented in that particular race this year, he did win the second division of the six-furlong British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes. Second on his debut at Windsor, Skysail (5/1) was produced in a timely fashion by Dougie Costello to hold off the late charge of Dark Trooper. Tregoning introduced his Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather in the corresponding race in 2018. “He’s going to make up into a lovely three-year-old and I loved the way he quickened up and stretched. I think seven furlongs or a mile will be fine for him and he’s quite an exciting horse that will get further. There are 12 people in the syndicate (Whitsbury 1) which at £4,000 each for 12 months covering everything is tremendous value, I think.”

Burrows learns more about Lajooje The first division went to Owen Burrows’ Lajooje (5/6 favourite), who had also been runner-up on his debut at Ffos Las. He was ridden by Ryan Moore. Burrows said: “Ryan said he probably got there too soon and idled in front, but that he was always holding the second horse. He also said he wouldn’t want it any softer, and I think that might do him for this year. I don’t think he’s an out and out sprinter, and he could go seven next year.”