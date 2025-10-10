Newbury Friday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Friday's meeting at Newmarket where Beckford's Folly won a thrilling Cornwallis Stakes.

Folly edges out Brussels in Cornwallis thriller Beckford’s Folly set up a potential trip to Dubai over the winter after securing a last-gasp success in the Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes at Newmarket. Having seen his hat-trick bid come unstuck when finishing sixth in the Group Three Sirenia Stakes at Kempton Park on his last outing, the son of Lope De Vega bounced back on his first start since being gelded with victory at the same level on his first attempt over five furlongs. Sat just in behind the ferocious early pace set by Revival Power, the 16/1 chance was angled out by William Buick inside the final furlong to mount his challenge at the same time as favourite Brussels made his move. However, as the pair went head-to-head in the closing strides it was the Charlie Appleby-trained runner who was to get the better of the argument by a nose to give the Godolphin handler his first success in the race.

He said: “He is a sharp gelding. He put up two decent performances at Newmarket, but then disappointed in the Sirenia. He was unruly that day and he has been a challenge. Full credit to Tara Murphy as she has ridden him from day one and he has taken a lot of managing, but he has always had a lot of natural pace. “Needless to say he took the gelding operation well and he had put in some nice work recently. Mentally that got the steam out of him. He put a bit of work in midweek and there was nothing that could take him off the bridle. “I just felt the way the race was going to be run, it was going to set up for him. They went so hard that I felt that if he could lay up with them, because he has got that pace to do that, then he will finish as well. Full credit to him he has put his head out and got the job done. He might come out to Dubai. He wouldn’t be a Breeders’ Cup horse or anything like that.”

