Newbury Friday review: Double delight for the Queen

Double delight the the Queen Royal Ascot runner-up Reach For The Moon carried the colours of the Queen to an impressive victory in the second race at Newbury on Friday. Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the son of Sea The Stars came close to providing Her Majesty with a winner at last month’s showpiece meeting – going down by just half a length to Aidan O’Brien’s Point Lonsdale in the Chesham Stakes. Having also filled the runner-up spot on his racecourse debut at Yarmouth in May, Reach For The Moon was the 2-9 favourite to make it third time lucky in division two of the bet365 EBF Novice Stakes and the result was scarcely in doubt. Always travelling strongly in the hands of Frankie Dettori, the youngster moved smoothly to the front over a furlong out before rocketing four lengths clear of Harrow.

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

Gosden senior said: “He was entitled to do that but there was no pace and he quickened well, that will bring him on. He’s a grand colt and we’ll look towards the Solario with him now. We could have gone straight into another Group race, but you can see he’s quite playful – we’ll leave it at that! To that extent we’ll look for a race in August and the Solario is a nice race. “He’ll get further. He’ll be comfortable over a mile this year and over middle distances next year because he switched off with no pace today. Frankie wanted to take a lead today. In the Chesham there was a strip of ground from his draw in two and I told Frankie to stay straight, so he raced on his own in the Chesham.” Hughes thrilled with debut win Intelligentsia (5/1) then made a winning debut in the royal colours in the bet365 EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes. Trained by Richard Hughes, the Exceed And Excel filly showed a smart change of gear for Pat Dobbs and looked home and hosed, only for Majestic Glory to close to within a neck. “She’d shown plenty. She’s an end of May foal, but we gave her a swing one morning and I liked what I saw, we gave her another and she’s never let me down so we saw no point hanging on,” said Hughes. "It was important she had a flat track and nice ground. but she’s smart. The Dick Poole at Salisbury, something like that in six weeks, I don’t want to rush her. Her brother did win over seven but ended up running over five and six, so I don’t want to bring her back to five in case she gets seven, if that makes sense. On her pedigree and the speed she shows, if she gets a mile she’s really good.”

Intelligentsia (left) strikes at Newbury

Striking start from Bayside Bayside Boy created a big impression when winning on debut in the first division of the bet365 EBF Novice Stakes at Newbury. Trained by Roger Varian – who was registering his first juvenile success of the season – the son of New Bay displayed a taking turn of foot. All looked to be going to plan for John and Thady Gosden’s odds-on favourite Find as he cruised into the lead – but David Egan’s mount was made to look decidedly one-paced inside the final furlong. Jack Mitchell did not even resort to the use of his stick as Bayside Boy (9-1) sprinted three and a quarter lengths clear.

An impressive winning debut from Bayside Boy