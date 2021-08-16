Winner of the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival, the eight-year-old mare enters the three-mile contest on the back of a authoritative victory in the bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby.

Indefatigable is currently 7-2 second-favourite with the race sponsors behind former Stayers’ Hurdle winner Paisley Park, whom she had behind her at Wetherby, and Webber is hopeful she will acquit herself well and frank that form.

Webber said: “The plan is Friday. Indefatigable seems very well. It is obviously going to be a bit more difficult for her than it was at Wetherby, at the weights with the penalty, but she is in very good form.