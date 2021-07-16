Newbury Friday review: Cattura lands feature

Narrow win for Cox star

Caturra clung on for a narrow victory in the Ire Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury.

Clive Cox’s Bath novice winner performed with plenty of credit when beaten just over three lengths into seventh in last month’s Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, and was a 7-2 chance for this Listed assignment under Adam Kirby.

After battling his way to the front, Caturra first looked likely to be picked up by 9-4 favourite Orazio and Frankie Dettori, but saw him off despite hanging slightly left.

In the final strides, Detail was then flashing home in the hands of Sean Levey, but the line came in time for Cox’s charge to prevail by a neck.

The Lambourn trainer said: “He’s a lovely horse – and it was a great run at Ascot, I thought, of all the horses who raced up with the pace.

“It wasn’t a strong pace today, and when he hit the front I felt he only just did enough because he’s very laid back – but I’m very happy.”

Caturra is set to go back up in class again next – possibly at Goodwood or York.

“I was very much keen on the Richmond (Stakes at Goodwood) after Ascot, but I didn’t think we could pass up this opportunity,” added Cox. If it had remained soft we wouldn’t have been here.

“Where we go from here will be dependent on how the horse comes out of it – we’re only two weeks away from Goodwood. We’ll be dictated by his well-being – if we do run it will be because he’s showing us he’s very well.

“The Gimcrack could be on the cards as well – his temperament is so pleasing, and we’re still learning about him. He would be just as adept over five furlongs, and today the winning distance was diminishing.”

Double delight the the Queen

Royal Ascot runner-up Reach For The Moon carried the colours of the Queen to an impressive victory in the second race on the card.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the son of Sea The Stars came close to providing Her Majesty with a winner at last month’s showpiece meeting – going down by just half a length to Aidan O’Brien’s Point Lonsdale in the Chesham Stakes.

Having also filled the runner-up spot on his racecourse debut at Yarmouth in May, Reach For The Moon was the 2-9 favourite to make it third time lucky in division two of the bet365 EBF Novice Stakes and the result was scarcely in doubt.

Always travelling strongly in the hands of Frankie Dettori, the youngster moved smoothly to the front over a furlong out before rocketing four lengths clear of Harrow.