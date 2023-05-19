Our man has been among the winners at York this week and is back with a look at some of Saturday's feature races.

Following all of Matt's tips to advertised stakes/odds since he took over from Ben Linfoot in June 2020 would have produced over 119pts profit.

Value Bet tips: Saturday, May 20 1pt win Silver Sword in 3.00 Newbury at 16/1 (General) 1pt win Signcastle City in 3.15 Newmarket at 16/1 (General) 1pt win Wanees in 4.10 Newbury at 8/1 (William Hill, bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Newbury’s BetVictor London Gold Cup Heritage Handicap has served as the ideal springboard for loads of high-class performers over the years, and the 2023 edition looks right up to scratch. Recent winners Al Kazeem, Cannock Chase, Time Test, Defoe, Communique, Headman and Bay Bridge have all gone on to win at Group 1 or Group 2 level subsequent to landing this valuable prize, and there are four in here with top-class engagements to their name. Connections of Desert Hero, Bertinelli, Lieber Power and Exoplanet all still have loftier targets in mind and the last-named – in the same silks and hailing from the same yard as Defoe - is still in the Irish Guineas, King Edward VII and the Irish Derby. Roger Varian’s Sea The Stars colt is arguably the standout form horse in here following his course and distance second behind subsequent Lingfield winner and resulting Derby favourite Military Order. The third home, Chesspiece, put a little extra icing on the cake by winning a strong York handicap on Thursday from a mark of 96 too, so Exoplanet is seemingly on a realistic mark going handicapping for the first time off 97. But anyone considering backing Exoplanet around 9/2 should also be giving close consideration to SILVER SWORD. His story is already quite a complex one as he was gelded before appearing on track and promptly refused to race soon after the stalls opened, not once but twice, at Chelmsford and Lingfield last August.

However, when finally consenting to put his mind on the job, his effective debut (when 250/1) in a back-end Newmarket novice yielded a promising four and three-quarter lengths fifth behind the aforementioned Military Order and thankfully he’s continued to behave himself in two starts since. Stepped up to this 10-furlong trip at Lingfield in November, he finished a boxing-on second behind Empress Wu, who wasn’t completely disgraced at a big price when pitched into the Musidora Stakes in midweek, while the confidence-boosting Southwell comeback win back at a mile confirmed the fact he’s something of a reformed character.

The Southwell form isn't up to much in the context of this strong race, but he won with any amount in hand by over three lengths, with nearly 10 lengths back to the third, and he’s now introduced to handicaps with a mark of just 82. That means he’s getting over a stone from Exoplanet, who himself was four lengths behind Military Order off level weights here last month. Silver Sword's South African trainer Dylan Cunha has made a great start to life in Newmarket, already registering five winners from 15 starters and he’s two from four with his three-year-old runners on turf. His vastly experienced jockey Greg Cheyne - formerly working at William Haggas’ yard - shouldn't have too many excuses from stall seven and hopefully this horse is able to track Frankie Dettori on Charlie Johnston's probable front-runner Loyal Touch, who is just two stalls away in nine. Laurel a fascinating filly in competitive Lockinge The Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes is Saturday's big Group 1 and since first looking at this race at the start of the week, the ground has dried up and I’m consequently cool enough on Jadoomi and much warmer on the claims of Laurel. Drawn closer to the two key pace horses, namely Mutasaabeq and Jadoomi, than market rivals Modern Games and My Prospero, this could be teed up perfectly for the strong-travelling Laurel, who made a striking return to action at Kempton on Easter Monday, a meeting at which not many horses impressed on the eye running into a headwind. This daughter of Kingman ran a huge race when supplemented into the Sun Chariot Stakes towards the end of last season, looking a shade inexperienced when getting some running room before ultimately being worried out of it by Fonteyn, who may have benefited from being closer to the stands’ rail. Dettori would equal Lester Piggott as the winning-most jockey if landing his sixth Lockinge on Laurel, but the bookies have her pretty well cornered at 7/2 given she’s still got 9lb to find with My Prospero on Timeform’s adjusted figures.

The other ITV races from Newbury aren’t the most attractive betting heats, with Charlie Appleby’s pair Noble Style and Yibir setting the bar quite high in the Carnarvon and the Al Rayyan Stakes respectively, while away from the terrestrial cameras the Haras De Bouquetot Fillies’ Trial Stakes features long-range Oaks fancy Bluestocking, who is likely to be a short price given how well her Salisbury novice form has worked out this spring. The BetVictor Handicap is a quality race and it sees the return of Clive Cox's progressive Kingdom Come, who skipped the Victoria Cup last weekend on account of the ground but still has a little bit to prove on turf given his major improvement came on the all-weather over the winter. He's plenty short enough with a mark of 102 to defy and preference is for Charlie Hills’ WANEES, who looks well worth another chance after completely blowing out on heavy ground in the Lincoln Handicap. This year's Lincoln has thrown up five winners already including Thursday’s York scorer Croupier, who finished dead last on Town Moor having been another who failed to cope with the desperate conditions on the day.

Wanees looked progressive going into Royal Ascot last year and ran well when sixth in the Britannia but the big improvement came after being gelded later in the campaign, returning to action with a cosy success off a mark of 93 at Haydock in early-September. Everything went wrong with the hood back on in the Lincoln as he was too keen and then got hampered late on, but his race was run by then and I reckon it's a run we can just strike a line through. Left on 96 and with the Hills yard really cooking on gas in recent weeks, he’s not to be missed back on a sound surface with a strong pace at which to aim.

The best bet at Newmarket is the Richard Hannon-trained SIGNCASTLE CITY in the Aspall Premier Cru Handicap. He won second time out at Salisbury last year after bumping into Epictetus, Leadman, Desert Order, Flying Honours and company in a hot Newmarket maiden on debut, then finished third to Flying Honours in a Listed race back at Salisbury.