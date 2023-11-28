Newbury and Newcastle lay down frost covers ahead of weekend meetings

Frost covers are being deployed at both Newbury and Newcastle as officials prepare for the cold-snap ahead of the weekend’s big meetings.

The former race on both Friday and Saturday with the Coral Gold Cup the feature race, while Constitution Hill is due to reappear in the Betfair Fighting Fifth at Newcastle and could be joined on the lorry from Lambourn by stablemate Shishkin who holds an entry in the Rehearsal Chase on the same card. Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast new Newbury clerk of the course George Hill said: “We’ve taken the decision we’re going to cover the whole track on Wednesday ahead of the cold spell coming in. “We don’t want to take any chances and even the forecasters aren’t sure how it’s going to pan out. Originally, we were looking at wintry showers which looks like it’s gone now and that means it’s fairly certain to be cold so we’re going to cover up for Friday’s meeting then another team effort to cover up again after racing for Saturday.

