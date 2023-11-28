Newbury and Newcastle lay down frost covers ahead of weekend meetings

Frost covers are being deployed at both Newbury and Newcastle as officials prepare for the cold-snap ahead of the weekend’s big meetings.
The former race on both Friday and Saturday with the Coral Gold Cup the feature race, while Constitution Hill is due to reappear in the Betfair Fighting Fifth at Newcastle and could be joined on the lorry from Lambourn by stablemate Shishkin who holds an entry in the Rehearsal Chase on the same card.
Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast new Newbury clerk of the course George Hill said: “We’ve taken the decision we’re going to cover the whole track on Wednesday ahead of the cold spell coming in.
“We don’t want to take any chances and even the forecasters aren’t sure how it’s going to pan out. Originally, we were looking at wintry showers which looks like it’s gone now and that means it’s fairly certain to be cold so we’re going to cover up for Friday’s meeting then another team effort to cover up again after racing for Saturday.
“At the moment we’re good to soft on the chase course and good to soft, soft in places on the hurdles track. If it stays dry, I’d imagine it might ride fractionally quicker but it’s not going to dry a whole lot in those temperatures.
“It will probably ride a bit dead but for the time of the year the conditions are just about where want to be.”
The frost covers were deployed on Tuesday at Newcastle where clerk of the course Eloise Quayle remains “optimistic” about Saturday’s prospects.
“At the minute were looking like we’re flitting in and around zero. Our worst temperature is tonight which initially is minus two but obviously we’re well away from race day at the minute and the forecast can change,” she told the podcast.
“We are deploying full frost protection as of today (Tuesday). We put the full black sheets down on the landing and take-offs of the fences and the crossings yesterday to try and keep some of that residual ground temperature in the soil.
“Then going forward we’re fleecing today and keeping our fingers crossed, there’s not a lot more we can do. It’s looking hopeful at the minute and as long as the forecast doesn’t worsen, I’d be optimistic.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.