Three Lincoln runners line up against red-hot favourite Lattam here, namely Atrium, Jimi Hendrix and REVICH , with the last-named appealing on the back of that first outing of the season.

Lincoln sixth Greatgadian was only seventh in the aforementioned Newmarket race but you get my point – it’s usually a race to follow and this year looks no exception.

Firstly, Witch Hunter, who beat just a couple home on Town Moor, dropped to six furlongs and lost out by a head to Diligent Harry in the valuable Sprint Championships Conditions Race at Newcastle on Good Friday, before Lincoln eighth Bopedro beat Lincoln seventh Empirestateofmind in a good handicap at Newmarket’s Craven Meeting this week, the pair of them a long way clear of Lincoln 10th Toshizou, who was third.

The form of the Lincoln at Doncaster looked warm enough at the time but is getting hotter by the week and I’m hoping it’ll continue to work out in Saturday’s Betgoodwin Spring Cup Handicap at Newbury.

I think that’s the significant factor as we’re dealing with a horse who has always improved considerably for his first run back. He’s never actually won a race on his second start of the campaign, admittedly, but has gone close a few times over the years, including when an excellent fourth in this race off a mark of 96 after finishing sixth in the 2021 Lincoln.

He was down the field in 15th at Doncaster last March before being beaten just half a length in third off 95 at Chester’s May meeting and, following a 1lb drop (Atrium and the mentally questionable Jimi Hendrix were both eased 2lb), he comes here off 92 – that’s precisely the same rating from which he last won at Ayr towards the end of September 2021.

He’s a seven-year-old now and there will always be relatively progressive youngster on this mile handicap scene – not least William Haggas’ Irish Lincolnshire winner Lattam – but in the last decade we’ve seen a couple of five-year-old winners of this, plus one six-year-old and even the grizzled eight-year-old Chatez won in 2019, so it’s not for the faint-hearted, especially when there’s dig in the ground, and I reckon Revich’s considerable experience is being a little underestimated in the market.

The booking of Jim Crowley is a positive, too, while the draw (stall five) doesn’t look too bad despite the bulk of the pace being middle-to-high courtesy of Aussie Banker, Dawn Of Liberation and Bear Force One in nine, 10 and 11 respectively.

I’ll back Richard Spencer’s charge each-way, five places with Sky Bet.

I steered clear of the Classic trials at Newmarket in midweek and will most likely be doing the same at Newbury, which plays host to the ‘Fred Darling’ and the Greenham Stakes.

The Greenham is probably a stronger race than Thursday’s Craven and the big question is whether you’re willing to take on Chaldean, who was a super two-year-old and looks like being Frankie Dettori’s last chance to taste a fourth success in the 2000 Guineas early next month.

There are too many dangers to get stuck in at a short price, though, with Knight, Charyn and the Gosden-trained Doncaster winner Theoryofeverything all making some sort of appeal, and it’s a race I’ll happily sit back and watch.

Bridestones, a stablemate of Theoryofeverything, is a fascinating runner in the Fred Darling as she looked potentially quite classy when making a winning debut over a mile at Yarmouth in October.

Entered for the Guineas and the Oaks, she’s a shorter price for the Epsom Classic which shouldn’t be a huge surprise given her breeding, but the drop to seven furlongs here hints she must have been showing some sparkle this spring.

I’ll be watching with interest as I had her in mind for something more like the Pretty Polly (10f) at the Guineas meeting next month so perhaps this is being used as something of a stepping-stone to an Oaks trial.

Nicholls runner overlooked in National

Ayr’s Coral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase will be the Saturday focal point for the majority of punters and it’s not straightforward when it comes to predicting who might go off favourite.

On one hand, Jonjo O’Neill’s Monbeg Genius is very much the form horse after his Ultima effort from Cheltenham was franked in no uncertain terms by winner Corach Rambler at Aintree last weekend.

He’s only gone up 5lb which looks perfectly fair, although staying the four-mile trip could be a slight doubt given how smoothly he’s been traveling through his three-mile races since the winning run started in December.

The other one at the top of the market is Kitty’s Light, who seems a very popular chaser and is still perfectly well handicapped off an 8lb higher mark than when ultimately winning the Eider Chase with something to spare at Newcastle in February. He is, after all, still 3lb below the mark from which he was second to stablemate Win My Wings in this event 12 months ago so clearly needs taking seriously.

Elsewhere, the unexposed novices Manothepeople and Famous Bridge are worth a mention trying the trip for the first time, the former looking particularly interesting after a prep run in a small field at Newbury last month, having looked a stayer to follow with back-to-back wins at Chepstow earlier in the campaign.

Inexperience is a bit of a concern for the pair of them, though, while drying ground and running from 6lb out of the handicap might be an issue for Sandy Thomson’s Borders National winner Flower Of Scotland, who otherwise looks to have been primed for the day following her encouraging effort back over hurdles at Kelso last time.