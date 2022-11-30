Timeform's man at the course provides his reflections on the recent action from Newbury and Ascot.

All eye on the Hill, but don't miss Newbury clues While the weekend's headlines were being made two hundred miles to the north, there was still plenty to be gleaned from the action at Newbury's Coral Gold Cup fixture. The novice hurdles threw up a couple of certain future stars, the novice chases featured small fields but plenty to chew over and the features for more established stars were cracking races, the Grade 2 Long Distance Hurdle a real battle royal, the Gold Cup itself as absorbing as ever. Champ and Paisley Park served up a treat in the Long Distance Hurdle. Both were having their first run of the campaign and I thought Champ looked the tighter of the pair beforehand. In a race where the withdrawal of Dashel Drasher threatened a tactical potter round, Champ was certainly ridden as if there were no worries about his fitness.

The pace Champ set was too much for the other three in the line-up by early in the straight, but Paisley Park stalked him after three out, the tactics on the leader seeming to set things up for his rival. Wide apart after the last and nothing between them, Champ fended off the challenge of his game rival, both enduring pretty hard races. The Long Walk is the obvious next target, but it's possible a hard race here will impact on their chances. That said, the pair are still among the best staying hurdlers around, despite advancing years, and are likely to have a say in the big races in the division, though, as argued elsewhere, I think Thyme Hill's connections would be better rewarded by ditching fences and aiming him at the Stayers' Hurdle.

National pointers from Coral Gold Cup It was a shame that L'Homme Presse, so impressive in the Rehearsal at Newcastle, wasn't in the Coral Gold Cup field, as he would have added a touch of Cheltenham Gold Cup potential at the top of the weights. Even so, we were still left with a highly competitive contest, though one where the future focus was on Aintree rather than Cheltenham. It's not hard to see three of the first four as potential Grand National candidates, the winner Le Milos, third Gericault Roque and fourth Corach Rambler all having the sort of profile that has come to the fore in the National in its modern guise. Physically, Le Milos wouldn't have been the type for the race in former days, but with the fences less demanding than they once were, he wouldn't be at such a disadvantage. Corach Rambler, who, along with Busselton, was the pick on condition beforehand, rather got run off his feet after halfway. Although nearly all the connections were suggesting their horses would have benefited from softer ground, Corach Rambler was the one runner in the frame who, in terms of performance, clearly would have done.

Gericault Roque is the one I would plump for as the most-likely-to at this stage. He is only six, still to win a race over fences, and it may be that connections think the 2023 Grand National will come too soon for him. Respectfully, nonsense. Gericault Roque has been placed in a Classic Chase at Warwick, the Ultima and now the Coral Gold Cup, an impressive CV after just six runs in chases, and the days when you needed three seasons of experience on your resume to land the greatest steeplechase are long in the past. Ruler looks like he could measure up So far as the novice hurdles at the meeting went, it was a toss-up between stable-companions Jet Powered and Luccia which was the more impressive. Both were making their hurdling debut, the former after winning his only start in points, the latter off two good-class bumper victories. Jet Powered's point win, 350,000 guineas worth of impressive, and his presence in a race Nicky Henderson has farmed over the years – he's won it recently with Jonbon and Buveur d'Air, to name a couple – meant he was sent off at short odds. However, he more than justified those, hosing up, not hard to see him lining up as the main British hope in the Sky Bet Supreme come March.

Those words might also apply to Luccia, though she obviously has the option of the Dawn Run against her own sex. She'd been due to run in the listed mares bumper at the November meeting at Cheltenham, but missed that due to the ground. Starting off over hurdles at listed level, she showed no sign of inexperience against a quintet of previous winners, her turn of foot and fluent jumping both impressive. Jet Powered physically is a more conventional idea of a quality hurdler than Luccia, though she certainly has substance to her. However, Russian Ruler, who ran for the stable in the 2m4f novice hurdle, would be the pick of the trio on looks. It was a slight surprise to see him stepped up in trip for his return, though with Jet Powered set for the two-miler, it was clear why that move was made. Until the second-last, the decision looked a shrewd one, Russian Ruler, zestful, nimble, in control. Then he came off the bridle, began to paddle and Stay Away Fay, going nowhere seconds before, had eaten away all Russian Ruler's advantage. It's possible Russian Ruler had an issue other than lack of stamina – he was returning after a breathing operation – but a return to two miles looks the obvious next step. He can still win races. The Henderson team had also featured heavily in the novice hurdles at Ascot the previous weekend. Second string Hands Off very much caught the eye in finishing second to Crambo. Not yet the finished article, Hands Off is still a gawky youngster but he will have learnt plenty from a considerate introduction to jumping.