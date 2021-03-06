Newbury Saturday review: Hitman books Aintree date

“Today he’s put in a clear round, which was beautiful to watch. The only way it might change is if the ground was very testing, when I wouldn’t be afraid to switch him back to two miles.”

Nicholls said: “I didn’t think he necessarily had enough experience for Cheltenham and he’ll go to Aintree for the Grade One over two and a half miles.

The Ditcheat handler was quick to name the Manifesto Novices’ Chase on Merseyside as the next port of call for the 1-7 winner, who overcame a minor mistake at the first in the home straight, four out, to score by nine and a half lengths from Captain Cuckoo.

Hitman has his sights set on Aintree rather than Cheltenham following a bloodless triumph for Paul Nicholls and Bryony Frost in the BetVictor Novices’ Chase at Newbury.

Sir Ivan put in an immaculate round of measured jumping to gain a deserved first success of the season in the BetVictor Veterans’ Handicap Chase.

Harry Fry’s 11-year-old had placed in his last three starts and then been prevented by the weather and unsuitable ground conditions from taking up further engagements.

But after gaining ground at the majority of the obstacles here, the 8-1 shot targeted long time leader Valadom in the straight, overhauled that rival at the last and kept on under pressure for Lorcan Murtagh to score by a length and a half.

Fry praised the consistency of his winner, saying: “He has run well in veterans’ chases and keeps running to his mark, and I thought Lorcan got a great tune out of him.

“He was due to go to Exeter which was called off, then he was in over hurdles at Huntingdon, but when I got there the ground was bottomless and I took him out, and decided to wait for this.”

Perfect start for Buckley

Tom Buckley enjoyed a winning first ride at Newbury aboard Always Resolute (6-1) in the BetVictor Seniors’ Handicap Hurdle.

The Ian Williams-trained gelding picked off his rivals in the long home straight, staying on strongly to beat Eaton Hill two and three-quarter lengths.

Buckley, who is attached to the Charlie Longsdon stable, said: “He’s run around Cheltenham which is a stayers’ course and also over two and a half miles at Wetherby. He was very slick with his jumping and put his head down when he saw the gaps.”