Gordon Elliott looks to have another smart juvenile on his hands in the shape of Pied Piper following his winning debut at Punchestown.

Elliott already houses the Triumph Hurdle favourite in Fil Dor and sporting the same red and white Caldwell Construction Ltd silks, the former John and Thady Gosden inmate showed he is also likely to be a force to be reckoned with. Up against the Willie Mullins-trained favourite Vauban, the two had it between them from some way out in the Join Tote.ie 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle. Owned by the Queen on the Flat, Pied Piper was sold for 225,000 guineas and always appeared to be travelling better than the market leader, who to his credit closed all the way to the line to only be beaten half a length, with the pair 15 clear of the remainder. Betfair and Paddy Power introduced the winner into the Triumph betting at 14/1. “He’s a nice horse and I think there is an awful amount of improvement in him. I couldn’t see him winning today and he hasn’t even been away from home,” said Elliott. “He jumped well and probably travelled a bit too well early. He loved the ground and is one to look forward to. He’s a big baby.”



Elliott doubled up with Harmonya Maker in the closing bumper, with the filly getting a 16/1 quote from Paddy Power for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper. “She’s a nice mare and one for the future. She might be one for Leopardstown or Fairyhouse, we have those options and she could be one to run in a graded hurdle and then put away for next year,” said Elliott. Star shines brightly There was a pleasing return to form for Gavin Cromwell’s Darver Star (6/1) who was a wide-margin winner of the Tote+ Pays You More On Tote.ie Hurdle. Yet again Mullins provided the odds-on favourite in Cilaos Emery, but two and a half miles in testing ground sapped his stamina and he stopped very quickly in the home straight.